US Extends License Authorizing Payment of Taxes and Import Duties to Russia March 7, 2023

US Extends License Authorizing Payment of Taxes and Import Duties to Russia March 7, 2023

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has extended a license authorizing the payment of taxes and import duties to Russia on March 7, 2023, the US Treasury... 21.11.2022

The statement means that US authorities are making a temporary exemption from the sanctions against the Russian Central Bank, Finance Ministry and the Russian National Wealth Fund.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, in order to stop the war, waged by Kiev against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. In response to the op, Western countries have rolled out several rounds of sanctions against Moscow.

