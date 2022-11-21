US Extends License Authorizing Payment of Taxes and Import Duties to Russia March 7, 2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has extended a license authorizing the payment of taxes and import duties to Russia on March 7, 2023, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.
"... U.S. persons, or entities owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a U.S. person, are authorized to pay taxes, fees, or import duties, ..., provided such transactions are ordinarily incident and necessary to the day-to-day operations in the Russian Federation of such U.S. persons or entities, through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, March 7, 2023."
The statement means that US authorities are making a temporary exemption from the sanctions against the Russian Central Bank, Finance Ministry and the Russian National Wealth Fund.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, in order to stop the war, waged by Kiev against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. In response to the op, Western countries have rolled out several rounds of sanctions against Moscow.