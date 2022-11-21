https://sputniknews.com/20221121/measures-under-way-to-end-power-cuts-claims-south-african-official--1104506782.html

Measures ‘Under Way’ to End Power Cuts, Claims South African Official

Measures ‘Under Way’ to End Power Cuts, Claims South African Official

This article is dedicated to energy crisis in South Africa, and specific measures of the government to tackle it.

2022-11-21T16:13+0000

2022-11-21T16:13+0000

2022-11-21T16:13+0000

africa

africa

south africa

cyril ramaphosa

energy crisis

electricity

electricity supply

electricity blackout

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104507900_0:114:3233:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a40cfd9f6421fab5b417dec1b06926.jpg

South Africa’s government is working on a way to end power outages, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has argued during a press briefing on Sunday. Following state-owned power utility Eskom announcing that stage 5 load shedding, or energy rationing, would probably be implemented next week, Magwenya expressed the government's position.Magwenya noted that there have been approximately 162 days with power cuts this year, making it the worst year in terms of load shedding. He stated that households and businesses across the country have been strongly affected by intermittent energy supply, and the prospect of more blackouts "is deeply disheartening".However, he alleged that the government is stepping up its activities to solve the problem of energy shortages in the country. Earlier this year, Ramaphosa announced measures to purportedly prevent load shedding, and subsequently tackle theenergy crisis. These measures included improving the performance of the company’s power stations and adding new generation capacity to the grid as soon as possible.Their implementation has been monitored by the National Energy Crisis Committee over the past three months. Moreover, the police established a special unit to deal with suspected sabotage, theft and corruption at Eskom, and Magwenya said that many cases have already gone to court.Magwenya mentioned that it would take time for the company to return generation units at Kusile and other power stations to service, and for new sources of capacity to come online.The spokesman added that Eskom has set up a committee to enhance plant performance.The continent's most-industrialized country has been facing record power cuts this year, mostly due to breakdowns at Eskom’s aging coal-fired plants which make up the backbone of South Africa's generation capacity. The company had to turn to turbines that run on diesel to mitigate energy shortage. On Sunday, Eskom stated that it doesn't have enough cash to buy more diesel and will not be able to order more until April 2023. This may result in unprecedented levels of electricity shortages known as load shedding in the country. The current scheduled energy cuts reach stage 4, the equivalent of removing 4,000 megawatts from the grid. According to the recent statements of the company, changes in the stages of load shedding will be more erratic.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/south-africas-ramaphosa-to-return-home-instead-of-attend-unga-due-to-electrical-crisis-1100984050.html

africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

south africa, power outages, energy crisis, eskom, electricity, load shedding