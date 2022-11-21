International
WATCH: English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup opened on Sunday in Doha, Qatar. It became the first such event in the Middle East. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from a London fan zone, where football fanatics gather to watch the country's opening match against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.England and Iran compete in Group B together with USA and Wales. English fans have high hopes after reaching the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia before losing to Croatia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
london, fifa world cup 2022, 2022 fifa world cup, football fans, football, sport, uk, видео

English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran

International
India
Africa
The 2022 FIFA World Cup opened on Sunday in Doha, Qatar. It became the first such event in the Middle East.
Sputnik is live from a London fan zone, where football fanatics gather to watch the country's opening match against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
England and Iran compete in Group B together with USA and Wales. English fans have high hopes after reaching the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia before losing to Croatia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
