English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup opened on Sunday in Doha, Qatar. It became the first such event in the Middle East.
Sputnik is live from a London fan zone, where football fanatics gather to watch the country's opening match against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.England and Iran compete in Group B together with USA and Wales. English fans have high hopes after reaching the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia before losing to Croatia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup opened on Sunday in Doha, Qatar. It became the first such event in the Middle East.
Sputnik is live from a London fan zone, where football fanatics gather to watch the country's opening match against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
England and Iran compete in Group B together with USA and Wales. English fans have high hopes after reaching the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia before losing to Croatia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!