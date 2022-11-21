https://sputniknews.com/20221121/2022-indias-international-film-festival-shows-interest-in-russian-musicals-1104480111.html

2022 India's International Film Festival Shows Interest in Russian Musicals

As part of the Film Bazaar program in Mumbai, there will be a Made in Moscow booth featuring 14 Moscow companies from the film industry - film studios, content... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian market has shown an interest in Russian musicals and cartoons that have a strong musical component. At the same time, Indian companies are ready to participate in the creation of films together with Russian studios, Alexey Kozulyaev, CEO of the RuFilms Group, said on the sidelines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India.Kozulyaev noted that several films, strong musicals that will be released soon, were now in production."And, apparently, here (in India) they will score very well. Indians are jumping at them," the expert stressed. At the same time, he added that few musicals are made in Russia despite it having a strong musical culture.One of Asia's oldest film festivals, the International Film Festival of India, opened on Sunday in the Indian state of Goa, which will feature 280 films from 79 countries, including Russia.In addition to film screenings as part of the film festival, a Film Bazaar will be held, an event dedicated to film distribution. Ten Russian film companies will take part, including Central Partnership, Art Pictures Distribution, and Soyuzmultfilm. Among the new Russian films that will be presented in India for content buyers are a prequel to the comic book blockbuster about the Major Thunder movie, "Major Thunder: A Hard Childhood," the historical drama "Union of Salvation. Time of Rage," the Hindi translation of the animated series "Tsvetnyashki," the new animated film "Chink: The Tailed Detective," and many others.

