Film Bazaar in Mumbai, India to Showcase 30 Russian Movies
Film Bazaar in Mumbai, India to Showcase 30 Russian Movies
Film Bazaar, the largest film market in South Asia, will host movies from all over the world for five days. While the main aim is to support and promote local filmmakers, Film Bazaar will also host screenings of many foreign movies.
Russian film companies will present 30 projects at the Indian movie festival Film Bazaar, including the cartoon Chink: The Tailed Detective, and the historical drama Union of Salvation: Time of Wrath, the press service of Roskino announced.
Film Bazaar will be held from November 20 to 24 in Mumbai — India's movie capital, which produces more movies per year than Hollywood. At least 10 Russian film companies are participating.
"The presence of Russian companies at such a significant event in the Asian content industry marks a new stage in the development of Russian-Asian relations in the film and animation industry. We are optimistic about the prospects for strengthening business dialogue with the Indian film industry, as well as representatives of other Asian countries," General Director of Roskino Inna Shalyto said.
Bubble Studios will show an action-adventure based on the comic book Major Thunder: A Difficult Childhood. Art Pictures Distribution is betting on the new family adventure film Chuck and Huck's Big Adventure, a story about two brothers who go on an adventure to see their father. According to the film company, the movies Attraction and The Calculator were previously sold to India, and a deal for the thrillers Reversible Reality, Satellite, and Invasion is currently being finalized.
Plus Studio will present a fantasy with English dubbing, Eterna: Part One, and the series Unprincipled. Kion Online Cinema in India is looking forward to success with international buyers of the epic historical drama Union of Salvation: Time of Wrath, the new family comedy Ivan Semyonov-School Trouble!, and the comedy drama Kidney, the company says.
Animation studio Platoshka and Soyuzmultfilm will present the animated series Tsvetnyashki in Hindi, and the new cartoon Chink: The Tailed Detective. Red Carpet Studio has prepared an animation project for kids called Cosmic Doctor Cat.