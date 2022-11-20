International
US Senate Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Reports on Second Supreme Court Leak
US Senate Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Reports on Second Supreme Court Leak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate Judiciary Committee is reviewing the reports alleging that there was another leak from the US Supreme Court years before the
"The Senate Judiciary Committee is reviewing these serious allegations," Durbin tweeted, adding that "it is unacceptable that members of the highest court are exempted from the judicial code of ethics."On Saturday, Us media published an interview with a former anti-abortion activist Rob Schenck, who said that he learned in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case on contraception. The court ruled that private companies are not required to include birth control in their employees' health plans if it goes against the religious beliefs of those at the helm of the corporation.In May, US media reported, citing a leaked draft majority opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that the justices had voted to overturn the court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case that legalized undergoing abortions throughout the US. The US Supreme Court acknowledged that the document was authentic but did not represent the final decision by the court or the final position of any justice in the case. The court also launched an investigation into the leak.In June, the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision, allowing states to decide whether to allow or to regulate abortions.
US Senate Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Reports on Second Supreme Court Leak

05:56 GMT 20.11.2022
The U.S. Capitol building is seen as the sun rises in Washington
