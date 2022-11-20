International
Trump Says Plans to Stick With Truth Social Regardless of Musk’s Twitter Poll Results
Trump Says Plans to Stick With Truth Social Regardless of Musk’s Twitter Poll Results
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says he will not be returning to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk's poll on whether to... 20.11.2022
On Saturday, Musk launched a poll asking Twitter users if he should lift the permanent ban on Trump's account, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.As of around 23:00 GMT on Saturday, over 14 million Twitter users had participated in the poll, with about 52% supporting the idea of Donald Trump's banned account getting restored.In late October, after Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he vowed to bolster protections of free speech on social media as part of his acquisition of the platform. Musk said that he would be willing to reverse Twitter's ban of Trump, however, he later said that the reinstatement may instead be a decision made by the content moderation council.
Trump Says Plans to Stick With Truth Social Regardless of Musk’s Twitter Poll Results

00:32 GMT 20.11.2022
Former US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he disembarks his plane to attend a Save America rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022
Former US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he disembarks his plane to attend a Save America rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISS
