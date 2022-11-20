https://sputniknews.com/20221120/trump-says-plans-to-stick-with-truth-social-regardless-of-musks-twitter-poll-results-1104445689.html

Trump Says Plans to Stick With Truth Social Regardless of Musk’s Twitter Poll Results

Trump Says Plans to Stick With Truth Social Regardless of Musk’s Twitter Poll Results

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says he will not be returning to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk’s poll on whether to... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T00:32+0000

2022-11-20T00:32+0000

2022-11-20T00:32+0000

viral

donald trump

elon musk

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104295954_0:122:3211:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_92f8d3da3cbcdf23b816875dd7cce124.jpg

On Saturday, Musk launched a poll asking Twitter users if he should lift the permanent ban on Trump's account, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.As of around 23:00 GMT on Saturday, over 14 million Twitter users had participated in the poll, with about 52% supporting the idea of Donald Trump's banned account getting restored.In late October, after Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he vowed to bolster protections of free speech on social media as part of his acquisition of the platform. Musk said that he would be willing to reverse Twitter’s ban of Trump, however, he later said that the reinstatement may instead be a decision made by the content moderation council.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, elon musk, twitter