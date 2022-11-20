https://sputniknews.com/20221120/russia-preparing-to-nominate-new-objects-for-unesco-world-heritage-list-official-1104462558.html
Russia Preparing to Nominate New Objects for UNESCO World Heritage List: Official
Russia Preparing to Nominate New Objects for UNESCO World Heritage List: Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is preparing to nominate new objects for inclusion on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T11:41+0000
2022-11-20T11:41+0000
2022-11-20T11:41+0000
russia
unesco
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107657/86/1076578601_0:154:3093:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_428a8c17e44add9ecb954478e320de4f.jpg
"Russia's relevant departments, primarily the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, are working hard to prepare new nominations for the UNESCO World Heritage List," Ordzhonikidze said.The official specified that the tentative list includes about 25 cultural and natural monuments throughout the country: from the historic city centers of Irkutsk, Rostov and Yeniseysk to the natural and cultural complex "Bashkir Ural", Kenozersky National Park and the Vasyugan Swamp.The UNESCO World Heritage List includes places of importance to cultural or natural heritage, including, among other things, monuments, geological and physiographical formations, as well as natural sites. Russia currently has 30 properties inscribed on the World Heritage List.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107657/86/1076578601_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d78bc1c39cb0b28b844264d38410759d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, objects, unesco world heritage list
russia, objects, unesco world heritage list
Russia Preparing to Nominate New Objects for UNESCO World Heritage List: Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is preparing to nominate new objects for inclusion on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, including from the Russian republics of Sakha and Tuva and from the Voronezh region, Grigory Ordzhonikidze, Secretary-General of the Russian Commission for UNESCO said.
"Russia's relevant departments, primarily the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, are working hard to prepare new nominations for the UNESCO
World Heritage List," Ordzhonikidze said.
The official specified that the tentative list includes about 25 cultural and natural monuments throughout the country: from the historic city centers of Irkutsk, Rostov and Yeniseysk to the natural and cultural complex "Bashkir Ural", Kenozersky National Park and the Vasyugan Swamp.
"In the last two years, initiatives have been put forward regarding the nature reserve museum Divnogorye in Voronezh, astronomical observatories in Kazan, Kytalyk National Park in Yakutia [Sakha Republic] and the ‘Valley of the Kings of Tuva’," Ordzhonikidze added.
The UNESCO World Heritage List includes places of importance to cultural or natural heritage, including, among other things, monuments, geological and physiographical formations, as well as natural sites. Russia currently has 30 properties inscribed on the World Heritage List.