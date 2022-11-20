https://sputniknews.com/20221120/russia-preparing-to-nominate-new-objects-for-unesco-world-heritage-list-official-1104462558.html

Russia Preparing to Nominate New Objects for UNESCO World Heritage List: Official

Russia Preparing to Nominate New Objects for UNESCO World Heritage List: Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is preparing to nominate new objects for inclusion on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and... 20.11.2022

"Russia's relevant departments, primarily the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, are working hard to prepare new nominations for the UNESCO World Heritage List," Ordzhonikidze said.The official specified that the tentative list includes about 25 cultural and natural monuments throughout the country: from the historic city centers of Irkutsk, Rostov and Yeniseysk to the natural and cultural complex "Bashkir Ural", Kenozersky National Park and the Vasyugan Swamp.The UNESCO World Heritage List includes places of importance to cultural or natural heritage, including, among other things, monuments, geological and physiographical formations, as well as natural sites. Russia currently has 30 properties inscribed on the World Heritage List.

