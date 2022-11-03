International
WATCH: Putin Holds Meeting With Members of Government
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/kilimanjaro-glaciers-will-be-lost-by-2050-unesco-warns-1103677366.html
Kilimanjaro Glaciers Will Be Lost by 2050, UNESCO Warns
Kilimanjaro Glaciers Will Be Lost by 2050, UNESCO Warns
Human-induced global warming threatens the Earth's future in many ways, including by posing a danger to iconic natural sites. One third of World Heritage... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T15:19+0000
2022-11-03T15:19+0000
africa
africa
tanzania
kilimanjaro mountain
climate change
unesco
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103680426_0:0:3515:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_ef208b9e3dfb0bfc5753615b68b7d868.jpg
Kilimanjaro's glacier top will disappear by 2050, as will all other African glaciers along with the one on Mount Kenya, UNESCO has stated in a report published shortly before the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Other glaciers that will disappear include the world's highest one (next to Mount Everest), and the longest one (in Alaska).According to the statement, the gradual disappearance of glaciers is "among the most dramatic evidence that Earth's climate is warming." Roughly 18,600 glaciers are regarded as part of 50 UN World Heritage sites, including those in Yellowstone National Park (the US), the Dolomites (Italy), and the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas (China), with the last one being the glacier on the list melting the quickest.UNESCO also pointed out that half of humanity is dependent on glaciers serving as a water source. Moreover, glaciers are important for different kinds of ecosystems, and are thus crucial to biodiversity.Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Africa and one of the world's most popular tourist sites, attracting over 35,000 climbers yearly. Lately, the mountain's slopes have been affected by wildfires supposedly aggravated by droughts connected to global warming.According to UN data, Africa contributes just two or three percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, while suffering disproportionally from the impacts of climate change.
africa
tanzania
kilimanjaro mountain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103680426_366:0:3097:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0583f3900355921f6ca86dc5cc178c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kilimanjaro glaciers, glaciers are melting, glaciers in africa, highest mountain in africa, is climate change real, unesco world heritage in africa
kilimanjaro glaciers, glaciers are melting, glaciers in africa, highest mountain in africa, is climate change real, unesco world heritage in africa

Kilimanjaro Glaciers Will Be Lost by 2050, UNESCO Warns

15:19 GMT 03.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisA herd of adult and baby elephants walks in the dawn light as the highest mountain in Africa, Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, is seen in the background, in Amboseli National Park, southern Kenya on Monday Dec.17, 2012.
A herd of adult and baby elephants walks in the dawn light as the highest mountain in Africa, Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, is seen in the background, in Amboseli National Park, southern Kenya on Monday Dec.17, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
Human-induced global warming threatens the Earth's future in many ways, including by posing a danger to iconic natural sites. One third of World Heritage glaciers will reportedly melt within 30 years no matter how vigorous humanity's climate action is.
Kilimanjaro's glacier top will disappear by 2050, as will all other African glaciers along with the one on Mount Kenya, UNESCO has stated in a report published shortly before the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Other glaciers that will disappear include the world's highest one (next to Mount Everest), and the longest one (in Alaska).

"New UNESCO data highlight the accelerated melting of glaciers in World Heritage sites, with glaciers in a third of sites set to disappear by 2050. But it is still possible to save the other two thirds, if the rise in global temperatures does not exceed 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial period. This will be a major challenge for COP27," the organization said.

According to the statement, the gradual disappearance of glaciers is "among the most dramatic evidence that Earth's climate is warming." Roughly 18,600 glaciers are regarded as part of 50 UN World Heritage sites, including those in Yellowstone National Park (the US), the Dolomites (Italy), and the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas (China), with the last one being the glacier on the list melting the quickest.
UNESCO also pointed out that half of humanity is dependent on glaciers serving as a water source. Moreover, glaciers are important for different kinds of ecosystems, and are thus crucial to biodiversity.

"This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our CO2 emissions levels can save glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them. COP27 will have a crucial role to help find solutions to this issue. UNESCO is determined to support states in pursuing this goal," Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's director-general, said.

Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Africa and one of the world's most popular tourist sites, attracting over 35,000 climbers yearly. Lately, the mountain's slopes have been affected by wildfires supposedly aggravated by droughts connected to global warming.
According to UN data, Africa contributes just two or three percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, while suffering disproportionally from the impacts of climate change.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала