Kilimanjaro Glaciers Will Be Lost by 2050, UNESCO Warns
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisA herd of adult and baby elephants walks in the dawn light as the highest mountain in Africa, Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, is seen in the background, in Amboseli National Park, southern Kenya on Monday Dec.17, 2012.
Human-induced global warming threatens the Earth's future in many ways, including by posing a danger to iconic natural sites. One third of World Heritage glaciers will reportedly melt within 30 years no matter how vigorous humanity's climate action is.
Kilimanjaro's glacier top will disappear by 2050, as will all other African glaciers along with the one on Mount Kenya, UNESCO has stated in a report published shortly before the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Other glaciers that will disappear include the world's highest one (next to Mount Everest), and the longest one (in Alaska).
"New UNESCO data highlight the accelerated melting of glaciers in World Heritage sites, with glaciers in a third of sites set to disappear by 2050. But it is still possible to save the other two thirds, if the rise in global temperatures does not exceed 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial period. This will be a major challenge for COP27," the organization said.
According to the statement, the gradual disappearance of glaciers is "among the most dramatic evidence that Earth's climate is warming." Roughly 18,600 glaciers are regarded as part of 50 UN World Heritage sites, including those in Yellowstone National Park (the US), the Dolomites (Italy), and the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas (China), with the last one being the glacier on the list melting the quickest.
UNESCO also pointed out that half of humanity is dependent on glaciers serving as a water source. Moreover, glaciers are important for different kinds of ecosystems, and are thus crucial to biodiversity.
"This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our CO2 emissions levels can save glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them. COP27 will have a crucial role to help find solutions to this issue. UNESCO is determined to support states in pursuing this goal," Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's director-general, said.
Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Africa and one of the world's most popular tourist sites, attracting over 35,000 climbers yearly. Lately, the mountain's slopes have been affected by wildfires supposedly aggravated by droughts connected to global warming.
According to UN data, Africa contributes just two or three percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, while suffering disproportionally from the impacts of climate change.