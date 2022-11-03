https://sputniknews.com/20221103/kilimanjaro-glaciers-will-be-lost-by-2050-unesco-warns-1103677366.html

Kilimanjaro Glaciers Will Be Lost by 2050, UNESCO Warns

03.11.2022

Kilimanjaro's glacier top will disappear by 2050, as will all other African glaciers along with the one on Mount Kenya, UNESCO has stated in a report published shortly before the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Other glaciers that will disappear include the world's highest one (next to Mount Everest), and the longest one (in Alaska).According to the statement, the gradual disappearance of glaciers is "among the most dramatic evidence that Earth's climate is warming." Roughly 18,600 glaciers are regarded as part of 50 UN World Heritage sites, including those in Yellowstone National Park (the US), the Dolomites (Italy), and the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas (China), with the last one being the glacier on the list melting the quickest.UNESCO also pointed out that half of humanity is dependent on glaciers serving as a water source. Moreover, glaciers are important for different kinds of ecosystems, and are thus crucial to biodiversity.Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Africa and one of the world's most popular tourist sites, attracting over 35,000 climbers yearly. Lately, the mountain's slopes have been affected by wildfires supposedly aggravated by droughts connected to global warming.According to UN data, Africa contributes just two or three percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, while suffering disproportionally from the impacts of climate change.

