https://sputniknews.com/20221120/19th-century-message-found-under-floorboards-in-edinburgh-1104447605.html

19th Century Message Found Under Floorboards in Edinburgh

19th Century Message Found Under Floorboards in Edinburgh

A mysterious note from the past was discovered by a plumber under floorboards in Edinburgh. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T06:05+0000

2022-11-20T06:05+0000

2022-11-20T06:05+0000

viral

uk

message

bottles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104447459_0:127:459:385_1920x0_80_0_0_18d3953bb8e2605561046f16bc651f13.jpg

UK homeowner Eilidh Stimpson booked a plumber, Peter Allan, to help her move a radiator. When Allan cut a hole in floorboards in her house, he found an empty whisky bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Eilidh Stimpson had to smash the bottle to get the note, which was dated October 6, 1887, and had lain undisturbed since."We've just been amazingly lucky, and I'm glad everyone thinks it's as interesting as we do. It feels quite nice to have a positive news story amid all this doom and gloom that's around at the moment. Now, I'm thinking we need to preserve the note and replace it with a message of our own for future generations to discover," Eilidh Stimpson said as quoted by British media.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

19th century message, floorboards, edinburgh