19th Century Message Found Under Floorboards in Edinburgh
2022-11-20T06:05+0000
2022-11-20T06:05+0000
2022-11-20T06:05+0000
UK homeowner Eilidh Stimpson booked a plumber, Peter Allan, to help her move a radiator. When Allan cut a hole in floorboards in her house, he found an empty whisky bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Eilidh Stimpson had to smash the bottle to get the note, which was dated October 6, 1887, and had lain undisturbed since."We've just been amazingly lucky, and I'm glad everyone thinks it's as interesting as we do. It feels quite nice to have a positive news story amid all this doom and gloom that's around at the moment. Now, I'm thinking we need to preserve the note and replace it with a message of our own for future generations to discover," Eilidh Stimpson said as quoted by British media.
A mysterious note from the past was discovered by a plumber under floorboards in Edinburgh.
UK homeowner Eilidh Stimpson booked a plumber, Peter Allan, to help her move a radiator. When Allan cut a hole in floorboards in her house, he found an empty whisky bottle containing a 135-year-old message.
Eilidh Stimpson had to smash the bottle to get the note, which was dated October 6, 1887, and had lain undisturbed since.
"James Ritchie and John Grieve laid this floor, but they did not drink the whisky. October 6, 1887. Who ever finds this bottle may think our dust is blowing along the road," the message read.
"We've just been amazingly lucky, and I'm glad everyone thinks it's as interesting as we do. It feels quite nice to have a positive news story amid all this doom and gloom that's around at the moment. Now, I'm thinking we need to preserve the note and replace it with a message of our own for future generations to discover," Eilidh Stimpson said as quoted by British media.