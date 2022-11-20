International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221120/19th-century-message-found-under-floorboards-in-edinburgh-1104447605.html
19th Century Message Found Under Floorboards in Edinburgh
19th Century Message Found Under Floorboards in Edinburgh
A mysterious note from the past was discovered by a plumber under floorboards in Edinburgh. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T06:05+0000
2022-11-20T06:05+0000
viral
uk
message
bottles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104447459_0:127:459:385_1920x0_80_0_0_18d3953bb8e2605561046f16bc651f13.jpg
UK homeowner Eilidh Stimpson booked a plumber, Peter Allan, to help her move a radiator. When Allan cut a hole in floorboards in her house, he found an empty whisky bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Eilidh Stimpson had to smash the bottle to get the note, which was dated October 6, 1887, and had lain undisturbed since."We've just been amazingly lucky, and I'm glad everyone thinks it's as interesting as we do. It feels quite nice to have a positive news story amid all this doom and gloom that's around at the moment. Now, I'm thinking we need to preserve the note and replace it with a message of our own for future generations to discover," Eilidh Stimpson said as quoted by British media.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104447459_0:84:459:428_1920x0_80_0_0_5a88e3e10cc60aa950b45cfcc1fabf57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
19th century message, floorboards, edinburgh
19th century message, floorboards, edinburgh

19th Century Message Found Under Floorboards in Edinburgh

06:05 GMT 20.11.2022
© Facebook/Eilidh Stimpson135-year-old message
135-year-old message - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
© Facebook/Eilidh Stimpson
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
A mysterious note from the past was discovered by a plumber under floorboards in Edinburgh.
UK homeowner Eilidh Stimpson booked a plumber, Peter Allan, to help her move a radiator. When Allan cut a hole in floorboards in her house, he found an empty whisky bottle containing a 135-year-old message.
Eilidh Stimpson had to smash the bottle to get the note, which was dated October 6, 1887, and had lain undisturbed since.
"James Ritchie and John Grieve laid this floor, but they did not drink the whisky. October 6, 1887. Who ever finds this bottle may think our dust is blowing along the road," the message read.
"We've just been amazingly lucky, and I'm glad everyone thinks it's as interesting as we do. It feels quite nice to have a positive news story amid all this doom and gloom that's around at the moment. Now, I'm thinking we need to preserve the note and replace it with a message of our own for future generations to discover," Eilidh Stimpson said as quoted by British media.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала