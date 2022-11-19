International
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
World Cup Chaos, FBI Whistleblowing, Israel’s New Government
World Cup Chaos, FBI Whistleblowing, Israel's New Government
The White House is dropping its opposition to student loan bankruptcy and taking its student loan forgiveness program to the Supreme Court. 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
World Cup Chaos, FBI Whistleblowing, Israel’s New Government
The White House is dropping its opposition to student loan bankruptcy and taking its student loan forgiveness program to the Supreme Court.
Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing saga of Brittney Griner, the renewal of the Black Sea grain deal, ballistic missile tests by North Korea, and World Cup turmoil in Qatar.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses trends toward early puberty in young girls, declining sperm counts in men, and the record levels of Adderall and amphetamine usage in the United States.Political scientist, host of the American Exception podcast, and author of the book of the same name Aaron Good discusses the current and historical politicization of the FBI, the case of FBI whistleblower Steven Friend, more CIA and FBI refusals to declassify remaining documents from the Kennedy assassination, the Biden administration supporting legal immunity for the Saudi crown prince, and US-China espionage.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses the next steps of a new government in Israel, the creeping Israeli annexation of the Palestinian West Bank, the rising career of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his ultra-nationalist wing of Zionism, and Israel deploying robotic guns in West Bank refugee camps.The Misfits also discuss the mass exodus of Twitter employees and this week’s news of the weird, including a Wisconsin nurse's unilateral amputation decision.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World Cup Chaos, FBI Whistleblowing, Israel’s New Government

World Cup Chaos, FBI Whistleblowing, Israel’s New Government
The White House is dropping its opposition to student loan bankruptcy and taking its student loan forgiveness program to the Supreme Court.
Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing saga of Brittney Griner, the renewal of the Black Sea grain deal, ballistic missile tests by North Korea, and World Cup turmoil in Qatar.
Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses trends toward early puberty in young girls, declining sperm counts in men, and the record levels of Adderall and amphetamine usage in the United States.
Political scientist, host of the American Exception podcast, and author of the book of the same name Aaron Good discusses the current and historical politicization of the FBI, the case of FBI whistleblower Steven Friend, more CIA and FBI refusals to declassify remaining documents from the Kennedy assassination, the Biden administration supporting legal immunity for the Saudi crown prince, and US-China espionage.
Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses the next steps of a new government in Israel, the creeping Israeli annexation of the Palestinian West Bank, the rising career of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his ultra-nationalist wing of Zionism, and Israel deploying robotic guns in West Bank refugee camps.
The Misfits also discuss the mass exodus of Twitter employees and this week’s news of the weird, including a Wisconsin nurse's unilateral amputation decision.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
