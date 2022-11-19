https://sputniknews.com/20221119/weekly-news-wrap-up-trumps-2024-run-azov-nazis-threaten-italy-is-ftx-a-democratukraine-scam-1104413676.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Trump's 2024 Run; Azov Nazis Threaten Italy; Is FTX a Democrat/Ukraine Scam?

Azov Nazis are caught in a terrorist plot against Italy as the FTX scam starts to look like a money laundering operation for Democrats and Ukrainian power... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Azov Nazis are caught in a terrorist plot against Italy as the FTX scam starts to look like a money laundering operation for Democrats and Ukrainian power brokers.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Former President Donald Trump has announced his bid for the White House in 2024. Also, we discuss the FTX scandal and the inflation and unemployment numbers.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US empire meddled in the Ecuadorian election and used Julian Assange as a bargaining chip. Also, a recent Venezuelan poll shows that Juan Guaido has an 83% disapproval rating, and Donald Trump looks to return to power in 2024.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The war party was the winner in the midterm elections. Also, Africa does not want to be a breeding ground for the new cold war, and America's leaders are a danger to the world.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Republicans say that they will look into the money laundering related to Ukraine. Also, the US wants allies over the Poland missile incident, and Trump denounces "gender insanity."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

