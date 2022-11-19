Viktor Orban Participates in Musk’s Poll on Reinstating Trump’s Twitter Account

https://sputniknews.com/20221119/viktor-orban-participates-in-musks-poll-on-reinstating-trumps-twitter-account-1104444435.html

On Saturday, Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a poll asking his followers if he should lift the permanent ban on Trump's Twitter account, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol.As of 4 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT), 52.3% of Twitter users supported Trump's reinstatement, while 47.7% voted against, with over 10 million votes cast in total. As of 18:52 GMT on Saturday, nearly 13 million Twitter users had participated in the poll, with about 52.2% supporting the idea of Donald Trump's banned account getting restored.In late October, after Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he vowed to bolster protections of free speech on social media as part of his acquisition of the platform. Musk said that he would be willing to reverse Twitter’s ban of Trump, however, he later said that the reinstatement may instead be a decision made by the content moderation council.US media reported in October that Trump wished Elon Musk "a lot of luck" at Twitter after the billionaire entrepreneur acquired the social media company but promised to stay on his Truth Social platform even if reinstated on Twitter.

