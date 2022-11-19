International
WATCH: Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/rwanda-has-highest-percentage-of-female-mps-in-the-world-data-shows-1104425170.html
Rwanda Has Highest Percentage of Female MPs in the World, Data Shows
Rwanda Has Highest Percentage of Female MPs in the World, Data Shows
Rwanda has once again been rated number one in in IPU's "Women in National Parliaments" ranking.
2022-11-19T13:03+0000
2022-11-19T13:03+0000
africa
africa
east africa
rwanda
women
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104424817_0:92:3001:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_15efc2cbe0dc5617fc0094992dffd546.jpg
Rwanda's parliament has the highest percentage of female members in the world, according to the most recent monthly ranking by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the East African country's parliament has more women than men (49 against 31 or 61.25 percent).In the rating, Rwanda is followed by Cuba, Nicaragua and Mexico. South Africa is the second African state in the top 10, sharing 10th place with Bolivia.According to Martin Chungong, secretary-general of the IPU, the global average of women in parliamentary positions has reached 25.5 percent for the first time in history.Rwanda has occupied top spot in the IPU's 'Women in National Parliaments' table since September 2003. Its position was maintained after the 2018 parliamentary election.Referring to African countries in the list of nations that have had the highest number of female politicians over the past few years, Chungong noted that "the fact that you’ll have fewer African countries in the in the top 10 does not mean that they are not doing well", adding that "it’s simply because other countries have moved up the rankings".Recently, Sierra Leone's parliament passed an act establishing a 30 percent minimum quota for female MPs.
africa
east africa
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104424817_55:0:2722:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5580ecaa7b97fbbeafa2ac15910d2708.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
women in africa, feminism in africa, female politicians in africa, women in rwanda, which country has the most female mps
women in africa, feminism in africa, female politicians in africa, women in rwanda, which country has the most female mps

Rwanda Has Highest Percentage of Female MPs in the World, Data Shows

13:03 GMT 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Jason StraziusoIn this photo of Monday, May, 17 , 2010, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, centre, takes part in a group photo at a conference on the role of women at the nation's parliament, Rwandan officials say the country's parliament has a higher percentage of women than any other parliament in the world.
In this photo of Monday, May, 17 , 2010, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, centre, takes part in a group photo at a conference on the role of women at the nation's parliament, Rwandan officials say the country's parliament has a higher percentage of women than any other parliament in the world. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Jason Straziuso
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
Rwanda is the only African country in the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) top nine of states with the highest number of female politicians over the last few years.
Rwanda's parliament has the highest percentage of female members in the world, according to the most recent monthly ranking by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the East African country's parliament has more women than men (49 against 31 or 61.25 percent).
In the rating, Rwanda is followed by Cuba, Nicaragua and Mexico. South Africa is the second African state in the top 10, sharing 10th place with Bolivia.
According to Martin Chungong, secretary-general of the IPU, the global average of women in parliamentary positions has reached 25.5 percent for the first time in history.

“Although we celebrate and welcome this all-time high, we feel that progress is painstakingly, or even excruciatingly, slow. At the current rate, it will take another 50 years before we can achieve gender parity in parliament. And, of course, we all agree that this is not tenable; it’s not acceptable,” the official said earlier.

Rwanda has occupied top spot in the IPU's 'Women in National Parliaments' table since September 2003. Its position was maintained after the 2018 parliamentary election.
Referring to African countries in the list of nations that have had the highest number of female politicians over the past few years, Chungong noted that "the fact that you’ll have fewer African countries in the in the top 10 does not mean that they are not doing well", adding that "it’s simply because other countries have moved up the rankings".
Recently, Sierra Leone's parliament passed an act establishing a 30 percent minimum quota for female MPs.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала