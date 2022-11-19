https://sputniknews.com/20221119/pot-calling-kettle-black-lloyd-austins-russian-aggression-speech-evokes-snickers-online-1104442554.html

‘Pot Calling Kettle Black’: Lloyd Austin’s ‘Russian Aggression’ Speech Evokes Snickers Online

‘Pot Calling Kettle Black’: Lloyd Austin’s ‘Russian Aggression’ Speech Evokes Snickers Online

The US Secretary of Defense gave a speech at the Halifax Security Forum on Saturday, blaming Russia for the deadly Ukrainian missile incident in Poland, and... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-19T19:09+0000

2022-11-19T19:09+0000

2022-11-19T19:11+0000

world

lloyd austin

ukraine

russia

freedom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104442983_0:4:1414:799_1920x0_80_0_0_51184acb48f5f08256f9a119b70a4d7d.png

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin made an impassioned, platitude-filled address in Canada, filled with references to “Russia’s aggression” in Ukraine, and vows to continue to support Kiev as “an investment in our security and prosperity.”“Ever since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24, countries from around the world have rallied behind some clear first principles, and those first principles are that countries don’t get to invade their peaceful neighbors. Autocrats don’t get to redraw borders by force. And the imperial ambition of bullies doesn’t outweigh the sovereign rights of UN member states,” Austin said.Reiterating that US support “for the forces of freedom in Ukraine” would “hold fast in any season and any storm,” the secretary emphasized that “free people always refuse to replace an open order of rules and rights with one dictated by force and fear…Because rules matter, and sovereignty matters, and freedom matters.”Commenting on the deadly missile incident in Poland this week, which the US and NATO have acknowledged was a Ukrainian air defense missile that went off its expected flight path after initially blaming Moscow, Austin found a way to blame Russia anyway. “The tragic and troubling explosion in Poland this week reminded the whole world of the recklessness of Putin’s war of choice,” he said.The DoD posted excerpts from Austin’s speech to social media, and some of its parts, the bits about the US’s support for the principle that countries “don’t get to invade” others and about Washington’s support for “sovereign rights of UN member states,” raising eyebrows online“Should we talk about Somalia, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan,” one person quipped, referring to some of the US wars of aggression across the globe in recent years. “Pot calling the kettle black,” another wrote. “RIP Hyperbole,” another person added, posting a map of the hundreds of US bases spread across the globe. “Till now, China never started a war, neither in Serbia, nor in Iraq or Libya…Who is using force to settle the international ‘order’?” one person asked.“Imagine [if] NATO were held to the same standards? And people like Victoria Nuland and Hunter Biden didn’t do exactly what you’re talking about,” another suggested.“I remember the days when the USA fought the Nazis instead of funding them,” another wrote, referring to the presence of ultra-nationalist fighting formations within the ranks of Ukrainian forces, and the systematic campaign by the post 2014-coup government of the indoctrination of young Ukrainians to hate Russians.One person trolled Austin with an “I stand with Raytheon” banner against the background of a Ukrainian flag, an apparent reference to the defense secretary’s work as a Raytheon lobbyist before being tapped to serve as Pentagon chief by the Biden administration.Others asked if Washington could focus on issues closer to home.“Jeez. Can we have a secure southern border? Why are you so worried about Ukraine?” one person asked. “Laundered money, FTX, political parties, taxes, ‘theft without representation’, homeless vets, inflation 8%, gas $5…what happened to this country DOD?” another pondered.

https://sputniknews.com/20221117/nato-admits-zelensky-openly-lied-about-poland-strike-as-observers-slam-kiev-for-pushing-for-ww3-1104339186.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220831/gorbachev-was-promised-non-expansion-of-nato-his-mistake-was-to-believe-it-ex-us-official-says-1100199807.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221113/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-is-under-constant-observation-by-bahama-authorities-in-luxury-hotel-1104073606.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

lloyd austin, ukraine, russia, freedom