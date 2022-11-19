https://sputniknews.com/20221119/moscow-under-no-illusion-eu-will-rethink-approach-to-relations-with-russia-1104431588.html

Moscow Under No Illusion EU Will Rethink Approach to Relations With Russia

Moscow Under No Illusion EU Will Rethink Approach to Relations With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has no illusions about the European Union possibly redefining its long-term approach to relations with Russia, Foreign Ministry... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-19T11:30+0000

2022-11-19T11:30+0000

2022-11-19T11:30+0000

russia

russia

relations

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_0:232:3072:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7aa5f894ce0dbac006992928e28598.jpg

"We are aware of the discussions within the EU on relations with Russia, which are yet another attempt to rethink long-term approaches to interaction with our country. Apparently, it is too early to talk about the results, since the discussion continues. We have no illusions," Zakharova said in a statement, commenting on a new European approach towards Russia, proposed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.According to Zakharova, the ideas put forward by Borrell do not contain even a hint of the EU's strategic vision in the Russian direction, but only provoke the consolidation of a new split in Europe, without offering any recipes for solving the accumulated problems.On Tuesday, Borrell outlined six main points of a common approach of the EU to relations with Russia against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday. Among other things, it involves joint efforts to isolate Russia and supporting neighbors to overcome consequences of the global crisis, similar to assistance provided by the EU to Ukraine.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, eu, relations, russia