Borrell Holds Press Conference in Brussels After EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
Borrell Holds Press Conference in Brussels After EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
The official is expected to address the most pressing foreign policy issues, such as the Ukrainian crisis, western Balkans, the upcoming COP27 summit in Egypt... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T16:17+0000
2022-11-14T16:23+0000
world
eu
european union (eu)
josep borrell
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/53/1079575375_0:49:3363:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_58e0c91c28a35bfb65af498e2c245ad0.jpg
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell holds a press conference following a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.The official previously pledged support to Ukraine, but noted that Kiev must decide whether to hold negotiations with Russia.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
josep borrell, eu foreign affairs, brussels, european union

Borrell Holds Press Conference in Brussels After EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting

16:17 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 14.11.2022)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses a video press conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, June 2, 2020
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses a video press conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet
