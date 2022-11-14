https://sputniknews.com/20221114/borrell-holds-press-conference-in-brussels-after-eu-foreign-affairs-council-meeting-1104100643.html
Borrell Holds Press Conference in Brussels After EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
The official is expected to address the most pressing foreign policy issues, such as the Ukrainian crisis, western Balkans, the upcoming COP27 summit in Egypt... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell holds a press conference following a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.The official previously pledged support to Ukraine, but noted that Kiev must decide whether to hold negotiations with Russia.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
Borrell Holds Press Conference in Brussels After EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
16:17 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 14.11.2022)
The official is expected to address the most pressing foreign policy issues, such as the Ukrainian crisis, western Balkans, the upcoming COP27 summit in Egypt, the situation in Lebanon and the EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) meeting.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell holds a press conference following a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
The official previously pledged support to Ukraine, but noted that Kiev must decide whether to hold negotiations with Russia.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!