https://sputniknews.com/20221114/borrell-holds-press-conference-in-brussels-after-eu-foreign-affairs-council-meeting-1104100643.html

Borrell Holds Press Conference in Brussels After EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting

Borrell Holds Press Conference in Brussels After EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting

The official is expected to address the most pressing foreign policy issues, such as the Ukrainian crisis, western Balkans, the upcoming COP27 summit in Egypt... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Brussels, where the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell holds a press conference following a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.The official previously pledged support to Ukraine, but noted that Kiev must decide whether to hold negotiations with Russia.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!

