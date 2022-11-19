https://sputniknews.com/20221119/daily-wage-worker-contesting-gujarat-polls-pays-inr-10000-deposit-in-one-rupee-coins-1104431423.html

Daily-Wage Worker Contesting Gujarat Polls Pays INR 10,000 Deposit in One Rupee Coins

State assembly elections in India's Gujarat state are scheduled to be held in two phases. Voting for the first phase will be on 1 December and for the second...

A daily-wage worker standing in the Gujarat state assembly polls as an independent candidate paid his deposit of INR 10,000 ($122) in one rupee coins.According to media reports, the daily-wage worker was Mahendra Patni and he had collected the amount from his supporters and deposited it with the Election Commission of India earlier this week.Patni will be standing for election in the Gandhinagar North assembly seat.Talking to the media, he said he had been asked to stand by the displaced residents of 521 huts in a slum near Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar city that were demolished three years ago to make way for a hotel.In fact, the slum has been cleared twice: first in 2010 when the government constructed the Dandi Kutir (Salt Mount) museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, and again in 2019 when the people living there were forced to move to a nearby area so a hotel could be constructed.Patni told the media that before the slum-dwellers were displaced there was an electricity supply in the slum whereas the place they were forced to relocate to had neither electricity now water.He also said that government representatives and politicians visit them only during the elections and given all sorts of assurances but after the elections no one cares any longer."We also demand the government address the issue of regular harassment to which daily-wagers are subject by civic authorities. They seize carts used for running small business and make poor people shell out INR 2,500-3,000 ($31 to $37) to release them. This should stop," he added.He also demanded a Below Poverty Line (BPL) list of slum residents so that those who are taken by contractors for jobs in government offices get a permanent job and a proper salary and middlemen are removed.

