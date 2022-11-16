https://sputniknews.com/20221116/indias-congress-politician-shashi-tharoor-opts-out-of-gujarat-campaign-1104273414.html

India's Congress Politician Shashi Tharoor Opts Out of Gujarat Campaign

India's Congress Politician Shashi Tharoor Opts Out of Gujarat Campaign

Shashi Tharoor out of Gujarat campaign

2022-11-16T08:42+0000

2022-11-16T08:42+0000

2022-11-16T08:53+0000

india

shashi tharoor

indian national congress

gujarat

campaign

campaign

list

polls

polls

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101669975_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f681b84caccdff6894865a9b2556e373.jpg

Indian National Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday confirmed that he won't participate in the party's campaign for the Gujarat assembly polls that are scheduled to take place next month.Tharoor, the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency, decided against addressing public rallies in Gujarat after he was not included in the party's list of star campaigners for the state.Tharoor was recently approached by the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the Congress' student wing, to take part in the Gujarat campaign, but declined the offer since he didn't feature in the party's list of campaigners.Though the Congress has officially dismissed reports of "sidelining" Tharoor, relations between the two appear to be in a downward spiral after he accused the organization of a bias in last month's elections for the post of party chief.Tharoor was one of the two candidates in the Congress' presidential polls, but, as expected, lost to Mallikarjun Kharge, who enjoys the support of the all-powerful Gandhis, including former bosses Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.In Gujarat, the Congress campaign has remained largely subdued: the party's top draws -- the Gandhi family members and new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge -- have so far stayed away from the state.On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah have been campaigning extensively for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Gujarat, which is also the home state of the Indian prime minister. The BJP has been in power there for the last 27 years and is looking for a seventh straight term. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a mega blitz in Gujarat and its top leaders have made multiple visits to canvass for party candidates there. The polls to elect a new state assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases on December 1st and 5th with results due on December 8th.

https://sputniknews.com/20221115/bjp-will-break-all-records-amit-shah-claims-ahead-of-gujarat-polls-1104230131.html

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

shashi tharoor gujarat, tharoor gujarat, congress gujarat, tharoor gujarat campaign, congress leader tharoor, parliamentarian tharoor, tharoor gujarat list, tharoor gujarat polls, tharoor gujarat elections, congress gujarat campaign, tharoor gujarat out,