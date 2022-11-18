International
Breaking News: Over 10 Russian Servicemen Shot, Killed in Cold Blood by Ukrainian Forces: Russian MoD
Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Model X Cars Over Airbag Issue: US Road Safety Authority
Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Model X Cars Over Airbag Issue: US Road Safety Authority

13:48 GMT 18.11.2022
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model S sedan at a Tesla dealership Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Littleton, Colorado.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US automaker Tesla will recall 29,348 Model X cars over an issue that may cause passenger air bags to function incorrectly, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
"The restraint control module (RCM) calibration may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during certain low speed crashes," the agency said.
Tesla is offering buyers of 2021-2023 Model X vehicles a free-of-charge software update to recalibrate the restraint control module.
Elon Musk’s company had to recall more than 40,000 electric vehicles in the US in November over a risk of the power assist steering system losing power after a software update. Another 1,000 cars were recalled in Australia earlier this week for the same defect.
