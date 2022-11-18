https://sputniknews.com/20221118/tesla-recalls-nearly-30000-model-x-cars-over-airbag-issue-us-road-safety-authority-1104405388.html

Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Model X Cars Over Airbag Issue: US Road Safety Authority

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US automaker Tesla will recall 29,348 Model X cars over an issue that may cause passenger air bags to function incorrectly, the US National... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

"The restraint control module (RCM) calibration may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during certain low speed crashes," the agency said.Tesla is offering buyers of 2021-2023 Model X vehicles a free-of-charge software update to recalibrate the restraint control module.Elon Musk’s company had to recall more than 40,000 electric vehicles in the US in November over a risk of the power assist steering system losing power after a software update. Another 1,000 cars were recalled in Australia earlier this week for the same defect.

