Tesla CEO Musk Unveils First Humanoid Robot 'Optimus' - Video
At the “AI Day” event, Elon Musk said that Tesla's goal is to create an affordable robot that will cost less than a car.
On Friday, at Tesla's office in Palo Alto, California, Elon Musk showed off a prototype of his company's first humanoid robot, dubbed 'Optimus'.
'Optimus’ walked on stage and waved to the audience. Elon Musk noted that this was the first time the robot has moved without additional support.
Tesla CEO appears to be convinced that the mass production of robots is possible, with millions of copies to be sold at a price of less than $20,000 in the future.
“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible,” Musk said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done to refine 'Optimus' and prove it.”
Tesla showed the abilities of a robot in a short video: 'Optimus' carried a box and watered flowers, navigating itself with the help of numerous sensors. Musk said that the robot shares the same sensors with the Tesla autopilot system.
Tesla Humanoid Robot 'Optimus' in Action. pic.twitter.com/SvgMHdtm6z— WallstreetBets (@WSBGold) October 1, 2022
Social media users appeared to love 'Optimus', praising Tesla for a "correct approach" to making robots.
Optimus progress is insane. It only took Tesla 6 months to building a walking, humanoid robot.— Jason DeBolt ⚡️ (@jasondebolt) October 1, 2022
The focus on minimizing power consumption and making the robot useful as soon as possible is the correct approach. No gimmicks or parkour. Love it. $TSLA
According to the company, the first 'Optimuses' are already working at the Tesla enterprise, being charged with routine work. Howevr, they remain under the supervision of engineers.