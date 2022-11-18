International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Pelosi to Step Down, Biden Disputes Zelensky Over Poland Missile
Pelosi to Step Down, Biden Disputes Zelensky Over Poland Missile
Republicans pivot from Donald Trump, and the Pentagon hints at Ukraine negotiations.
Pelosi to Step Down, Biden Disputes Zelensky Over Poland Missile
Iran hands down death sentences for protesting, Republicans pivot from Donald Trump, and the Pentagon hints at Ukraine negotiations.
Journalist and writer Dan Lazare joins Political Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss internal opposition within the GOP over Trump, Nancy Pelosi’s choice to not seek another role in the Democratic leadership, and whether the US is truly interested in negotiations over Ukraine.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses Turkey’s reclamation of its Ottoman legacy over association with the West, how the newest grain deal could prove Ankara’s role as peacebrokers, US relations with Turkey, and the rising threat of war in the Aegean.Author, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter discusses what happened to FTX, how its collapse reflects the state of the larger US economy, the inflation crisis, and the chances of a rail strike in the US.Labor, community and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva discusses a new report by the US Senate on the mistreatment of women in an ICE detention center, her eyewitness account of a hunger strike in a women’s detention center in Louisiana, and US intervention in Latin America and its effect on the migration crisis.The Misfits also discuss Kari Lake’s refusal to concede in the Arizona governor’s race, the GOP’s failed attempt to use anti-LGBTQ panic to deliver an electoral mandate, and the shooting of US border agents off the coast of Puerto Rico.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
аудио, radio, ice, donald trump, us pentagon, ukraine, nancy pelosi, turkey, ftx, us economy

Pelosi to Step Down, Biden Disputes Zelensky Over Poland Missile

09:49 GMT 18.11.2022
Political Misfits
Pelosi to Step Down, Biden Disputes Zelensky Over Poland Missile
Republicans pivot from Donald Trump, and the Pentagon hints at Ukraine negotiations.
Journalist and writer Dan Lazare joins Political Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss internal opposition within the GOP over Trump, Nancy Pelosi’s choice to not seek another role in the Democratic leadership, and whether the US is truly interested in negotiations over Ukraine.
Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses Turkey’s reclamation of its Ottoman legacy over association with the West, how the newest grain deal could prove Ankara’s role as peacebrokers, US relations with Turkey, and the rising threat of war in the Aegean.
Author, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter discusses what happened to FTX, how its collapse reflects the state of the larger US economy, the inflation crisis, and the chances of a rail strike in the US.
Labor, community and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva discusses a new report by the US Senate on the mistreatment of women in an ICE detention center, her eyewitness account of a hunger strike in a women’s detention center in Louisiana, and US intervention in Latin America and its effect on the migration crisis.
The Misfits also discuss Kari Lake’s refusal to concede in the Arizona governor’s race, the GOP’s failed attempt to use anti-LGBTQ panic to deliver an electoral mandate, and the shooting of US border agents off the coast of Puerto Rico.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
