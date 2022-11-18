https://sputniknews.com/20221118/nancy-pelosi-steps-down-as-leader-for-the-democrats-1104350014.html

Nancy Pelosi Steps Down as Leader for the Democrats

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including House Republicans announcing investigations into the Biden family

Nancy Pelosi Steps Down as Leader for the Democrats On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including House Republicans announcing investigations into the Biden family corruption, and President Zelesky describing Ukraine as "corruption free".

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Republicans Comes Out Swinging, GOP Finally Announced as Taking Over the House, and the Media protecting Joe BidenTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | GOP Leadership, Joe Biden in Trouble, and World War III ProvocationsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the missiles fired into Poland, Ukraine used as a money laundering operation, and Nancy Pelosi. Carmine talked about the need for Republicans to hire a media spokesperson and the media continue to discuss January 6th. Carmine commented on the Ukraine missile strike into Poland and FTX used by the Democrats. In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the 2024 Presidential race, elections have consequences, and the GOP becoming the majority in the House. Tyler explained the importance of the Republicans winning the majority and the investigation committees to come in 2023. Tyler spoke on Mitch McConnell and the decades he has spent in Congress.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

