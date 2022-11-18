International
Breaking News: Over 10 Russian Servicemen Shot, Killed in Cold Blood by Ukrainian Forces: Russian MoD
Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview
In an interview out Thursday, Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, alleging that they had tried to "force him out."Earlier on Friday, Sky Sports reported that the management, coaches and players of MU were disappointed with Ronaldo's interview and are ready to take any appropriate action against the 37-year-old Portuguese, to the point of parting with the player.
13:37 GMT 18.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that it has initiated a process penalizing team player Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism of the club's management and coaches in a recent interview.
In an interview out Thursday, Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, alleging that they had tried to "force him out."
"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the club said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, Sky Sports reported that the management, coaches and players of MU were disappointed with Ronaldo's interview and are ready to take any appropriate action against the 37-year-old Portuguese, to the point of parting with the player.
