Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that it has initiated a process penalizing team player Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

In an interview out Thursday, Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, alleging that they had tried to "force him out."Earlier on Friday, Sky Sports reported that the management, coaches and players of MU were disappointed with Ronaldo's interview and are ready to take any appropriate action against the 37-year-old Portuguese, to the point of parting with the player.

