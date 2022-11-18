https://sputniknews.com/20221118/manchester-united-fc-initiates-measures-against-ronaldo-over-controversial-interview-1104391587.html
Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview
Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that it has initiated a process penalizing team player Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-18T13:37+0000
2022-11-18T13:37+0000
2022-11-18T13:37+0000
world
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092846089_0:22:3563:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_f04dc85b4e0e3fc034a9dd825952c414.jpg
In an interview out Thursday, Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, alleging that they had tried to "force him out."Earlier on Friday, Sky Sports reported that the management, coaches and players of MU were disappointed with Ronaldo's interview and are ready to take any appropriate action against the 37-year-old Portuguese, to the point of parting with the player.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092846089_415:0:3146:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0991f33cc13525e0368ebfdafe6a867e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
manchester united fc, ronaldo, interview
manchester united fc, ronaldo, interview
Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that it has initiated a process penalizing team player Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism of the club's management and coaches in a recent interview.
In an interview out Thursday, Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's
management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, alleging that they had tried to "force him out."
"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the club said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, Sky Sports reported that the management, coaches and players of MU were disappointed with Ronaldo's interview and are ready to take any appropriate action against the 37-year-old Portuguese, to the point of parting with the player.