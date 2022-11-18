https://sputniknews.com/20221118/majority-of-russians-support-traditional-new-year-celebrations-amid-special-military-operation-poll-1104386823.html

Majority of Russians Support Traditional New Year Celebrations Amid Special Military Operation: Poll

Majority of Russians Support Traditional New Year Celebrations Amid Special Military Operation: Poll

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has revealed data from a study commissioned by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISR) on the... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T13:56+0000

2022-11-18T13:56+0000

2022-11-18T13:56+0000

russia

russia

new year

celebrations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105971/03/1059710345_0:134:3162:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_b24649605aacb43df86c4e8b20cd6062.jpg

During the November survey, Russians spoke in favor of festive decoration of cities, provided that the authorities not purchase new illumination and decorations (70%). According to 14%, it is not necessary to abandon festive decorations, even if funds are needed to purchase new illumination. One in eight (12%) spoke out for the complete rejection of decorating cities and towns.A majority of Russians also supported the festive decoration of shops, shopping centers, and fairs (85%). However, there was a little more controversy over this issue — more than a third of respondents were in favor of making the designs more modest (37%).As for specific types of festive celebrations, children's holidays and New Year's trees received the greatest support — an absolute majority of Russians believe that they should be preserved (96%). 89% of Russians supported the installation of festive fir trees on the streets and squares of cities and towns, while one in three believed that they should be made more modest (34%).Fireworks received the least support — 44%; according to one in two, in the current conditions they should be abandoned altogether (54%).

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, new year celebrations, special military operation