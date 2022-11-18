https://sputniknews.com/20221118/majority-of-russians-support-traditional-new-year-celebrations-amid-special-military-operation-poll-1104386823.html
During the November survey, Russians spoke in favor of festive decoration of cities, provided that the authorities not purchase new illumination and decorations (70%). According to 14%, it is not necessary to abandon festive decorations, even if funds are needed to purchase new illumination. One in eight (12%) spoke out for the complete rejection of decorating cities and towns.A majority of Russians also supported the festive decoration of shops, shopping centers, and fairs (85%). However, there was a little more controversy over this issue — more than a third of respondents were in favor of making the designs more modest (37%).As for specific types of festive celebrations, children's holidays and New Year's trees received the greatest support — an absolute majority of Russians believe that they should be preserved (96%). 89% of Russians supported the installation of festive fir trees on the streets and squares of cities and towns, while one in three believed that they should be made more modest (34%).Fireworks received the least support — 44%; according to one in two, in the current conditions they should be abandoned altogether (54%).
Majority of Russians Support Traditional New Year Celebrations Amid Special Military Operation: Poll
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has revealed data from a study commissioned by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISR) on the attitude of Russians to New Year's celebrations against the background of the special military operation in Ukraine.
During the November survey, Russians spoke in favor of festive decoration of cities, provided that the authorities not purchase new illumination and decorations (70%). According to 14%, it is not necessary to abandon festive decorations, even if funds are needed to purchase new illumination. One in eight (12%) spoke out for the complete rejection of decorating cities and towns.
A majority of Russians also supported the festive decoration of shops, shopping centers, and fairs (85%). However, there was a little more controversy over this issue — more than a third of respondents were in favor of making the designs more modest (37%).
As for specific types of festive celebrations, children's holidays and New Year's trees received the greatest support — an absolute majority of Russians believe that they should be preserved (96%). 89% of Russians supported the installation of festive fir trees on the streets and squares of cities and towns, while one in three believed that they should be made more modest (34%).
Fireworks
received the least support — 44%; according to one in two, in the current conditions they should be abandoned altogether (54%).