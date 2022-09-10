https://sputniknews.com/20220910/moscow-celebrates-city-day-with-grandiose-fireworks-show-1100637040.html

Moscow Celebrates City Day With Grandiose Fireworks Show

Moscow Celebrates City Day With Grandiose Fireworks Show

Around 200 different events are planned across the city to celebrate the holiday, including open-air cinema shows, theatrical performances and workshops. 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Moscow, as the Russian capital is celebrating City Day and its 875th anniversary with a major fireworks display. The fireworks will be launched from 23 different parts of the city, so people attending the celebrations may enjoy the show from every part of Moscow.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates.

