https://sputniknews.com/20221117/tuvalu-turns-to-metaverse-as-rising-seas-threaten-its-existence-1104311478.html

Tuvalu Turns to Metaverse as Rising Seas Threaten Its Existence

Tuvalu Turns to Metaverse as Rising Seas Threaten Its Existence

Tuvalu is an island state measuring 30 square kilometers, in the south-western part of the Pacific Ocean. The country was expected to disappear because of... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T05:10+0000

2022-11-17T05:10+0000

2022-11-17T06:11+0000

tuvalu

climate change

online

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081451893_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db5b84e5a8a79442ac4439b318347182.jpg

The Polynesian state of Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean is planning to recreate itself online so that it can continue to function digitally as a state even if it is inundated by rising sea levels caused by global warming, Tuvalu's minister for justice, communication, and foreign affairs, Simon Kofe, said.Kofe noted that the creation of a virtual copy is also a matter of sovereignty, since statehood and maritime borders will be preserved forever, despite the loss of land through climate change and rising sea levels.He said that Tuvalu has been working on the virtual existence initiative for a year. The minister warned that if urgent measures are not taken, the whole world will have to resort to existing online together with his country.He also called on all the world's countries to take steps to counteract global warming.At last year's UN Climate Conference (COP26), held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021, Kofe recorded a video message standing knee-deep in water to emphasize how desperate the situation was.The United Nations Climate Change Conference - or COP27 as it is better known - is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh from 6 to 18 November.

tuvalu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tuvalu, metaverse, global warming, climate change, cop27 conference, digital state, rising seas, what countries exist in metaverse, tuvalu uploads itself to metaverse,