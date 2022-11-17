https://sputniknews.com/20221117/indian-koo-becomes-the-worlds-second-largest-micro-blog-1104311901.html

Indian Koo Becomes the World's Second Largest Micro-Blog

Indian Koo Becomes the World's Second Largest Micro-Blog

Koo was launched in 2020 — at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — and ever since, it has witnessed a huge inflow of new users, especially after many... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T06:26+0000

2022-11-17T06:26+0000

2022-11-17T06:26+0000

india

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096962488_118:27:1318:702_1920x0_80_0_0_4467453fd2ebba53cd1ea74f9136c1bf.jpg

Just 2.5 years since its launch, the Indian Koo microblogging platfrom is now the second-largest one in the world.After Elon Musk officially took the reins at Twitter, the platform experienced another boost of followers, as users rushed to explore pther plafroms, not happy with the changes the US billionaire has initiated on Twitter — including fees for services that used to be free of charge.Koo, which recently clocked 50 million downloads, also has a bird as its logo — but it's yellow. But one of its main features which the founders proudly promote is that it allows users to communicate in at least 10 languages.Commenting on its success, Koo's co-founders shared that Koo is the only social media network competing with other global giants, such as Twitter, Gettr, Truth Social, Mastodon and Parler, while they are not going to stop at this point: Koo is eager to boost its audience further by adding more new global languages and expand to new geographies.Being built on a language-first approach, Koo not only provides an opportunity for like-minded users to engage in conversations in their regional languages, but also does not charge its users for special services, like self-verification."We believe that such fundamental tools on the internet should not come at a cost. Connecting and communicating with each other in a secure manner or proving your identity is a fundamental right. Koo has always provided a free yellow eminence tick to eminent personalities, and a simple self-verification tool to every citizen and will continue to do so. We are very excited about inviting a larger global audience to this proudly ‘Made in India’ product.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

social media