Indian Koo Becomes the World's Second Largest Micro-Blog
© Photo : kooapp.com Koo (social network)
© Photo : kooapp.com
Koo was launched in 2020 — at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — and ever since, it has witnessed a huge inflow of new users, especially after many politicians, celebrities and other public figures in India switched to it after rival Twitter refused to follow the Indian government's order to block certain content on the platform.
Just 2.5 years since its launch, the Indian Koo microblogging platfrom is now the second-largest one in the world.
After Elon Musk officially took the reins at Twitter, the platform experienced another boost of followers, as users rushed to explore pther plafroms, not happy with the changes the US billionaire has initiated on Twitter — including fees for services that used to be free of charge.
Koo, which recently clocked 50 million downloads, also has a bird as its logo — but it's yellow. But one of its main features which the founders proudly promote is that it allows users to communicate in at least 10 languages.
Commenting on its success, Koo's co-founders shared that Koo is the only social media network competing with other global giants, such as Twitter, Gettr, Truth Social, Mastodon and Parler, while they are not going to stop at this point: Koo is eager to boost its audience further by adding more new global languages and expand to new geographies.
"Since the launch, our users have believed in us. Not only have they given us the opportunity to grow and drive digital expression in regional languages, but have grown with us by engaging in meaningful conversations on the platform. This is true empowerment for the common citizen. We will continue to invest in our product with a user-first mindset and further drive digital independence for users in India and across the world. Till now we have been available in many countries, but now we are happy to invite a larger global audience to our platform and enjoy a more immersive experience,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO & Co-founder said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.
Being built on a language-first approach, Koo not only provides an opportunity for like-minded users to engage in conversations in their regional languages, but also does not charge its users for special services, like self-verification.
"Given the changes happening in the micro-blogging landscape globally, we are looking to expand our wings to geographies where fundamental rights are being charged for," Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, says.
"We believe that such fundamental tools on the internet should not come at a cost. Connecting and communicating with each other in a secure manner or proving your identity is a fundamental right. Koo has always provided a free yellow eminence tick to eminent personalities, and a simple self-verification tool to every citizen and will continue to do so. We are very excited about inviting a larger global audience to this proudly ‘Made in India’ product.”