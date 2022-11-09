Birds of a Feather: Which Celebs Have Quit Twitter After Musk Takover?
From charging users a monthly fee for verification on the app to setting up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints," the sweeping changes to Twitter brought in by new “Chief Twit”, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, are not to everyone’s liking, with the takeover triggering an exodus of big names.
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk’s changes to the microblogging network have prompted a flock of disgruntled celebrities to leave. The world's richest man finalized the $44 billion acquisition deal on October 27, promptly setting out to render Twitter the most reliable source of information, adding that that he bought the network to "help humanity" and to provide a platform for healthy debate, free of violence.
With new sweeping policies revamping the platform's moderation, a $8 (£7) fee for a blue tick verification, and banning unlabeled parody accounts, among others, the adjustments have rubbed some celebs the wrong way. Here are just some of the names that have flown the Twitter nest.
Shonda Rhimes
American television screenwriter, producer, and author, Shonda Rhimes, deactivated her Twitter account shortly after the Elon Musk takeover was finalized. Rhimes, best known as creator and producer of the popular drama series 'Grey’s Anatomy', had been on Twitter since November 2008. She told her 1.9 million followers on October 29 that Elon Musk's takeover signaled that it was time for her to leave the platform.
Rhimes, who made it to the Time 100 annual list of the most influential people in the world in 2007, 2013 and 2021, stated that she had no intention of “hanging around” for the changes that Musk had up his sleeve.
Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg
American actor, comedian, and TV show host Whoopi Goldberg did not waste time joining the list of celebrities quitting Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover. The Emmy and Grammy-award winner cited several reasons for why she feels Twitter is not her cup of tea any longer. In a video clip from the talk show making the rounds on the Internet shows Goldberg said:
"I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out."
Goldberg pointed out that her decision to quit Twitter was temporary and she might return, but, "as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”
.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter."— The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022
"I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG
Ken Olin
Ken Olin, executive producer of the television series 'This is Us', bailed on Twitter just as he had earlier warned that he would the moment Elon Musk completed his acquisition. In his goodbye post on the network, the Golden Globe award-winning actor and television director told his followers, "I’m out of here. No judgement."
Hey all -— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022
I’m out of here. No judgement.
Let’s keep the faith.
Let’s protect our democracy.
Let’s try to be kinder.
Let’s try to save the planet.
Let’s try to be more generous.
Let’s look to find peace in the world.
💙
Mick Foley
Mick Foley, a four-time world wrestling champion, also acted on his earlier warning to deactivate his Twitter account in the event of a Musk takeover. The retired professional wrestler and actor had hinted back in April, when Elon Musk first began the acquisition process, that he migt bid the platform goodbye.
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer had written that he would be "giving some serious thought to leaving Twitter for good" as he did not have "a good feeling about where this platform is heading.”
© AP Photo / Jeff ChristensenEx-wrestler Mick Foley poses for a portrait Thursday, May 19, 2011 in New York.
Ex-wrestler Mick Foley poses for a portrait Thursday, May 19, 2011 in New York.
© AP Photo / Jeff Christensen
Howard Dean
Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean ditched Twitter just before the buyout process by the Tesla CEO was completed, tweeting that if "Musk takes over Twitter I will be off within a few hours."
“I think Twitter was a decent media outlet because it was a news aggregator and that’s what’s very valuable. So the need to go through 15 or 20 news articles from different places every morning. I, you think I’m gonna trust Elon Musk to lay out real journalism? No, he’s gonna lay out what he wants and there’s gonna be hate speech and crazy stuff. ‘Cause he’s a little full of hate and has a little craziness and oh no, I’m not interested,” Dean was cited as saying by media outlets.
Alex Winter
Alex Winter, a British-American actor and filmmaker, deleted his previous Twitter posts and redirected his handle to his Instagram account, saying, "Not here for now." In an interview for US media, he said:
"Elon Musk taking over Twitter and making it a private company with less oversight has immediately made the platform more prone to hate speech, targeted attacks, and the spread of disinformation."
Winter added in an email cited by media that, "If Twitter returns to being a public company run by rational actors, many of us will return."
Gigi Hadid
US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who boasts thirty-five appearances on international Vogue magazine covers, deactivated her Twitter account, explaining her decision in a post on Instagram*. She wrote the social media platform was "becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry."
"I can't say it's a safe place for anyone, not a social platform that will do more good than harm," Hadid wrote.
Tea Leoni
American actress Tea Leoni, best known for starring on the CBS political drama "Madam Secretary," also tweeted to her followers to say she was going to be off Twitter until "the dust settles."
"Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction," Leoni added. "Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you," she stated.
Amber Heard
Embattled actress Amber Heard's Twitter account disappeared on November 3, coming just days after Elon Musk took over the platform. Since the the 'Aquaman' actress previously dated Musk, fans speculated on what had prompted actor Johnny Depp's ex-wife to quit Twitter.
Some recalled that she had faced a huge backlash from Depp fans online for her accusations against him. Others suggested she might still have "something to hide".
Toni Braxton
The nearly 2 million followers of Grammy-winning R&B singer Toni Braxton were told by the artists that she was appaled at the content she had seen on Twitter since the Musk takover. Writing that she was "shocked" she wrote that, "Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech' is unacceptable. She underscored that she was opting to steer clear of Twitter as "it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC," in a reference to "people of color."
© Photo : Twitter/@tonibraxtonScreenshot of singer Toni Braxton' last Twitter post as she announced her exit from the microblogging platform
Screenshot of singer Toni Braxton' last Twitter post as she announced her exit from the microblogging platform
© Photo : Twitter/@tonibraxton
Sara Bareilles
Grammy-winning singer Sara Bareilles told her close to 3 million followers that much as she had enjoyed being on Twitter, she was "out". She also urged her fans to cseek her out on other social media platforms, adding, "Sorry, this one's just not for me," and runding off her post with some heart and prayer-hands emojis.
© Photo : Twitter/SaraBareillesScreenshot of singer Sara Bareilles' last Twitter post
Screenshot of singer Sara Bareilles' last Twitter post
© Photo : Twitter/SaraBareilles
