https://sputniknews.com/20221109/birds-of-a-feather-which-celebs-have-quit-twitter-after-musk-takover-1103925776.html

Birds of a Feather: Which Celebs Have Quit Twitter After Musk Takover?

Birds of a Feather: Which Celebs Have Quit Twitter After Musk Takover?

From charging users a monthly fee for verification on the app to setting up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints," the sweeping changes... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T10:08+0000

2022-11-09T10:08+0000

2022-11-09T10:08+0000

twitter

elon musk

whoopi goldberg

amber heard

gigi hadid

sputnik explains

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b83e87663758f9d863e97978af37fe0.jpg

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk’s changes to the microblogging network have prompted a flock of disgruntled celebrities to leave. The world's richest man finalized the $44 billion acquisition deal on October 27, promptly setting out to render Twitter the most reliable source of information, adding that that he bought the network to "help humanity" and to provide a platform for healthy debate, free of violence.With new sweeping policies revamping the platform's moderation, a $8 (£7) fee for a blue tick verification, and banning unlabeled parody accounts, among others, the adjustments have rubbed some celebs the wrong way. Here are just some of the names that have flown the Twitter nest.Shonda RhimesAmerican television screenwriter, producer, and author, Shonda Rhimes, deactivated her Twitter account shortly after the Elon Musk takeover was finalized. Rhimes, best known as creator and producer of the popular drama series 'Grey’s Anatomy', had been on Twitter since November 2008. She told her 1.9 million followers on October 29 that Elon Musk's takeover signaled that it was time for her to leave the platform. Rhimes, who made it to the Time 100 annual list of the most influential people in the world in 2007, 2013 and 2021, stated that she had no intention of “hanging around” for the changes that Musk had up his sleeve.Whoopi GoldbergAmerican actor, comedian, and TV show host Whoopi Goldberg did not waste time joining the list of celebrities quitting Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover. The Emmy and Grammy-award winner cited several reasons for why she feels Twitter is not her cup of tea any longer. In a video clip from the talk show making the rounds on the Internet shows Goldberg said:Goldberg pointed out that her decision to quit Twitter was temporary and she might return, but, "as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.” Ken OlinKen Olin, executive producer of the television series 'This is Us', bailed on Twitter just as he had earlier warned that he would the moment Elon Musk completed his acquisition. In his goodbye post on the network, the Golden Globe award-winning actor and television director told his followers, "I’m out of here. No judgement."Mick FoleyMick Foley, a four-time world wrestling champion, also acted on his earlier warning to deactivate his Twitter account in the event of a Musk takeover. The retired professional wrestler and actor had hinted back in April, when Elon Musk first began the acquisition process, that he migt bid the platform goodbye. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer had written that he would be "giving some serious thought to leaving Twitter for good" as he did not have "a good feeling about where this platform is heading.”Howard DeanFormer Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair and Vermont Governor Howard Dean ditched Twitter just before the buyout process by the Tesla CEO was completed, tweeting that if "Musk takes over Twitter I will be off within a few hours." “I think Twitter was a decent media outlet because it was a news aggregator and that’s what’s very valuable. So the need to go through 15 or 20 news articles from different places every morning. I, you think I’m gonna trust Elon Musk to lay out real journalism? No, he’s gonna lay out what he wants and there’s gonna be hate speech and crazy stuff. ‘Cause he’s a little full of hate and has a little craziness and oh no, I’m not interested,” Dean was cited as saying by media outlets.Alex WinterAlex Winter, a British-American actor and filmmaker, deleted his previous Twitter posts and redirected his handle to his Instagram account, saying, "Not here for now." In an interview for US media, he said:Winter added in an email cited by media that, "If Twitter returns to being a public company run by rational actors, many of us will return."Gigi HadidUS supermodel Gigi Hadid, who boasts thirty-five appearances on international Vogue magazine covers, deactivated her Twitter account, explaining her decision in a post on Instagram*. She wrote the social media platform was "becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry."Tea LeoniAmerican actress Tea Leoni, best known for starring on the CBS political drama "Madam Secretary," also tweeted to her followers to say she was going to be off Twitter until "the dust settles."Amber HeardEmbattled actress Amber Heard's Twitter account disappeared on November 3, coming just days after Elon Musk took over the platform. Since the the 'Aquaman' actress previously dated Musk, fans speculated on what had prompted actor Johnny Depp's ex-wife to quit Twitter. Some recalled that she had faced a huge backlash from Depp fans online for her accusations against him. Others suggested she might still have "something to hide".Toni BraxtonThe nearly 2 million followers of Grammy-winning R&B singer Toni Braxton were told by the artists that she was appaled at the content she had seen on Twitter since the Musk takover. Writing that she was "shocked" she wrote that, "Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech' is unacceptable. She underscored that she was opting to steer clear of Twitter as "it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC," in a reference to "people of color."Sara BareillesGrammy-winning singer Sara Bareilles told her close to 3 million followers that much as she had enjoyed being on Twitter, she was "out". She also urged her fans to cseek her out on other social media platforms, adding, "Sorry, this one's just not for me," and runding off her post with some heart and prayer-hands emojis.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremism.

https://sputniknews.com/20221108/this-place-is-a-mess-whoopi-goldberg-quits-twitter-after-musk-takeover-1103889815.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221108/twitter-ceo-musks-pro-gop-tweet-balances-years-long-bromance-between-big-tech-and-dems--1103899507.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220416/only-when-its-palestine-based-bella-hadid-claims-she-was-shadow-banned-by-instagram-stories--1094809427.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221104/queen-of-delusion--toxicity-depp-fans-gloat-as-heard-quits-twitter-after-ex-beau-musk-takeover-1103783185.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

twitter owner elon musk’s changes to the microblogging network have prompted a flock of celebrities to leave, world's richest man finalized the acquisition deal on october 27, sweeping policies revamping the platform's moderation, platform for healthy debate, free of violence, a $8 fee for a blue tick verification