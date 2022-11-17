International
Fire Breaks Out in Baghdad International Airport Second Time in 2 Days, Reports Say
Fire Breaks Out in Baghdad International Airport Second Time in 2 Days, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out in the departure hall of Baghdad's international airport just two day after another blaze, the Shafaq agency reported on... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
The new fire broke out in the two-story Nineveh hall, where a VIP-terminal and tour agency offices are located, according to the media.The blaze was reportedly put out by 15 fire crews.No injured people were reported. The local civil defense called for a criminal expert to take samples from the place of the incident and identify its cause, the news outlet added.The airport administration said that all operations have now been carried out according to schedule, the agency reported.The previous fire occurred in the departure hall cafeteria on Tuesday. It caused no serious damage or injuries; However, three employees were sent to hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Baghdad International Airport
