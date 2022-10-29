https://sputniknews.com/20221029/video-explosion-in-iraqs-baghdad-leaves-at-least-10-dead-over-20-injured-1102834841.html

Video: Explosion in Iraq's Baghdad Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Over 20 Injured

The extent of sustained injuries and an official cause of the explosion remains unknown. Officials are unsure whether the incident was targeted or an accident. 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

At least 10 individuals were killed Saturday in Baghdad, Iraq, after an explosion erupted near a football stadium and a cafe, officials have detailed. More than 20 others were left injured.Reports citing security and medical officials have indicated that football players accounted for the majority of the victims.Although an official cause of the blast has not been confirmed by authorities, security insiders have suggested that an explosive device had been attached to a vehicle and that the device reportedly caused the explosion of a nearby gas tanker once tripped.Footage of the blast has surfaced on social media documenting the chaotic aftermath.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

