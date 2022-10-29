Video: Explosion in Iraq's Baghdad Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Over 20 Injured
At least 10 individuals were killed Saturday, October 29 in Baghdad, Iraq, after an explosion erupted near a football stadium and a cafe, officials have detailed. More than 20 others were left injured.
© Screenshot/Mayahi98ali
The extent of sustained injuries and an official cause of the explosion remains unknown. Officials are unsure whether the incident was targeted or an accident.
Reports citing security and medical officials have indicated that football players accounted for the majority of the victims.
Although an official cause of the blast has not been confirmed by authorities, security insiders have suggested that an explosive device had been attached to a vehicle and that the device reportedly caused the explosion of a nearby gas tanker once tripped.
Footage of the blast has surfaced on social media documenting the chaotic aftermath.
10 killed, 20+ wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad, Iraq 🇮🇶— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) October 29, 2022
The explosion took place near a football stadium & a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle in the area detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close byhttps://t.co/IAuMsEouYN pic.twitter.com/IKEFT5jdTm
Large explosion in Baghdad, initial reports of a gas/oil tanker explosion near a soccer field and a cafe in the middle of a busy residential area. #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/g3XtDn6Lzw— Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) October 29, 2022
مشاهد من انفجار صهريج البنوك بغداد الذي خلف 28 شخصا بين شهيد وجريح كحصيلة اولية 💔#baghdad pic.twitter.com/XiTATUvCCi— Ali Al-mayahi (@Mayahi98ali) October 29, 2022
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.