https://sputniknews.com/20221116/us-and-russian-spy-chiefs-meet-in-ankara-1104261277.html

US and Russian Spy Chiefs Meet in Ankara

US and Russian Spy Chiefs Meet in Ankara

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the outcome of the US and... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-16T08:54+0000

2022-11-16T08:54+0000

2022-11-16T08:54+0000

fault lines

g20

sergei lavrov

ukraine

kherson

reparations

gop

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104261131_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eeee77ff58e0103332d84adc2d234f7e.png

U.S. and Russian spy chiefs meet in Ankara On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the outcome of the U.S. and Russian spy chiefs meeting in Turkey.

Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of SputnikDr. Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mindia Gavasheli about the agenda at the G20 Summit including the remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressing concern over the polarization and politicization of the summit.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Dr. Karin Kneissl to discuss the meeting between CIA director William Burns and his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara and the UN resolution to allow the seizure of Russian assets for 'reparations' in Ukraine.In the third hour, Fault Lines talked to David Tawil about the collapsed crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy.Later in the final hour, the hosts discussed how the US is approaching the Ukrainian conflict with Russia ahead of winter with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

g20, sergei lavrov, ukraine, kherson, reparations, gop, аудио, radio