https://sputniknews.com/20221116/us-and-russian-spy-chiefs-meet-in-ankara-1104261277.html
US and Russian Spy Chiefs Meet in Ankara
US and Russian Spy Chiefs Meet in Ankara
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the outcome of the US and... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-16T08:54+0000
2022-11-16T08:54+0000
2022-11-16T08:54+0000
fault lines
g20
sergei lavrov
ukraine
kherson
reparations
gop
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104261131_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eeee77ff58e0103332d84adc2d234f7e.png
U.S. and Russian spy chiefs meet in Ankara
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the outcome of the U.S. and Russian spy chiefs meeting in Turkey.
Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of SputnikDr. Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mindia Gavasheli about the agenda at the G20 Summit including the remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressing concern over the polarization and politicization of the summit.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Dr. Karin Kneissl to discuss the meeting between CIA director William Burns and his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara and the UN resolution to allow the seizure of Russian assets for 'reparations' in Ukraine.In the third hour, Fault Lines talked to David Tawil about the collapsed crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy.Later in the final hour, the hosts discussed how the US is approaching the Ukrainian conflict with Russia ahead of winter with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104261131_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_99abe1baec6b25e6c536929c2fadf3ec.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
g20, sergei lavrov, ukraine, kherson, reparations, gop, аудио, radio
g20, sergei lavrov, ukraine, kherson, reparations, gop, аудио, radio
US and Russian Spy Chiefs Meet in Ankara
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the outcome of the US and Russian spy chiefs meeting in Turkey.
Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik
Dr. Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy Analyst
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mindia Gavasheli about the agenda at the G20 Summit including the remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressing concern over the polarization and politicization of the summit.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Dr. Karin Kneissl to discuss the meeting between CIA director William Burns and his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara and the UN resolution to allow the seizure of Russian assets for 'reparations' in Ukraine.
In the third hour, Fault Lines talked to David Tawil about the collapsed crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy.
Later in the final hour, the hosts discussed how the US is approaching the Ukrainian conflict with Russia ahead of winter with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik