Unusual Suspect: Kevin Spacey Will Be Charged With Seven New Sexual Offences
Unusual Suspect: Kevin Spacey Will Be Charged With Seven New Sexual Offences
Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven additional sexual offenses against one unnamed man in the UK, British media has reported.The charges against the two-time Oscar-winning actor include three episodes of indecent behavior, three cases of sexual assault and one episode of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. All of the alleged offences reportedly occured between 2001 and 2004. Spacey has consistently denied the allegations.Kevin Spacey is best known for his roles in The Usual Suspects, American Beauty and Netflix series House of Cards. In the latter, he performed the role of Frank Underwood, a machiavellian politician aiming at the presidential chair. When his alleged sexual misconduct became public, he was immediately fired by Netflix and the plot of House of Cards was rewritten and the actor ostracized. Billionaire Boys Club, where Spacey played just a minor role, raked a record-breaking low of just $126 on its opening night in US cinemas, as audiences protested films starring Spacey. In order to fix his career, he even launched a YouTube video, Let me be Frank, to address the allegations, but it only caused more confusion.
kevin spacey, #metoo, house of cards, usual suspect
kevin spacey, #metoo, house of cards, usual suspect

Unusual Suspect: Kevin Spacey Will Be Charged With Seven New Sexual Offences

15:29 GMT 16.11.2022
This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from "House Of Cards." Netflix says it's suspended production on "House of Cards" following harassment allegations against Spacey
This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from House Of Cards. Netflix says it's suspended production on House of Cards following harassment allegations against Spacey - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2022
© AP Photo / David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Kevin Spacey`s alleged sexual offenses came to light amid the #metoo movement. The accusations almost ruined his career, as he was fired from a number of projects, including the hit series House of Cards.
Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven additional sexual offenses against one unnamed man in the UK, British media has reported.
The charges against the two-time Oscar-winning actor include three episodes of indecent behavior, three cases of sexual assault and one episode of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. All of the alleged offences reportedly occured between 2001 and 2004. Spacey has consistently denied the allegations.
Kevin Spacey is best known for his roles in The Usual Suspects, American Beauty and Netflix series House of Cards. In the latter, he performed the role of Frank Underwood, a machiavellian politician aiming at the presidential chair.
When his alleged sexual misconduct became public, he was immediately fired by Netflix and the plot of House of Cards was rewritten and the actor ostracized. Billionaire Boys Club, where Spacey played just a minor role, raked a record-breaking low of just $126 on its opening night in US cinemas, as audiences protested films starring Spacey. In order to fix his career, he even launched a YouTube video, Let me be Frank, to address the allegations, but it only caused more confusion.
