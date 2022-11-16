https://sputniknews.com/20221116/pakistans-largest-defense-expo-welcomes-delegates-from-57-countries-1104300606.html

Pakistan's Largest Defense Expo Welcomes Delegates From 57 Countries

Pakistan launched the "International Defense Exhibition and Seminar" IDEAS-22 in Karachi on Tuesday.More than 500 exhibitors from 57 different countries are taking part alongside more than 300 senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors.The expo has attracted a large number of international participants, including defense manufacturers from Turkey, China, the US, UK, European Union, Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.The event is not open to the general public and security has been tightened around Karachi's expo center.Pakistan’s Advanced Military HardwarePakistan’s new unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), air defense systems, missile systems, tanks and armored personnel carriers (APC) will be on display at the expo.The Shahpar-II medium-altitude long-endurance UAV system is one of the top military hardwares on display. It has a flying time of 14 hours and operates at an altitude of 20,000 ft.The advanced Harbah anti-ship cruise missile by state-owned Global Industrial and Defense Solutions (GIDS) is another star of the exhibition. It is an all-weather, ship-launched subsonic anti-ship cruise missile with a range of 290 km, that can allegedly target enemy ships and land-based installations with an accuracy of less than a ten meter radius.This recent launch of Harbah has brought Pakistan into the list of a few elite countries capable of selling cruise missile technology in the international market.Al-Zarrar, a third-generation main battle tank, and the Al-Khalid tank were likewise showcased as formidable defense hardware. Similarly, a large number of modern assault rifles manufactured by Pakistan Ordenance Factories (POF) were also seen at the exhibition.Predator SOV's also found a spot at the expo. This vehicle is armed to the teeth and provides outstanding mobility for swift response, specifically for typical hit & run operations.Some of the best jets of Pakistan's Air Force including the "JF-17 Thunder" fighter jets were also on display.PAF jets are due to perform aerial maneuvers and demonstrate the air force’s prowess on the final day of the expo.Furthermore, Pakistan's National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) showcased the indigenously made drones and some of the latest radars. Similarly, the top of the line Heavy Industry Taxila (HIT) is also showcasing some of its best military hardware.Long Term AlliesThe iconic platform to showcase the latest technological innovations welcomed a large number of foreign exhibitors, with China and Turkey offering the biggest representation.China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO) displayed missiles and weapon systems, including the Red Arrow 9A anti-tank guided missile.There were also numerous models of the latest Chinese missile launchers, tanks, helicopters and modern jets.Top Turkish defense companies, including Roketsan, STM and ASFAT, exhibited their products ranging from military hardware to modern drones and tactical mini-UAV systems.Furthermore, there was a vast number of the latest models of T129 ATAK helicopters, Gokbey multi role helicopters, Gokturk-2 observation satellites, as well as Anka unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and Aksungur medium-altitude long-range endurance (MALE) UAVs.New Avenues of Defense CooperationThe largest military expo in the country comes after a four year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been organized by the Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), in collaboration with Pakistan's defense sector.He further said that the event is regarded as an established rendezvous for bringing together international defense exhibitors, delegates, security analysts and top level policy planners making it a unique platform to demonstrate the innovation in defense and security technologies of tomorrow.During the inauguration ceremony of IDEAS-22, Pakistan's foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was the chief guest at the event, said that Islamabad's defense industry has achieved a remarkable level of quality, reliability and competency in the international market.Hence, in order for Pakistan to achieve its maximum potential in defense exports, the foreign minister stressed that it is vital that there is "integration of the private and public sectors to achieve maximum results." On the occasion, he urged small and medium industries to "join hands" with the defense industry.Pakistan’s services chiefs, Minister for Defense Production Israr Tareen, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other top military officials likewise attended the inaugural ceremony.

