G20 Opens in Bali; Xi Says Don't Weaponise Food & Energy; NATO Needs Enemies

G20 Opens in Bali; Xi Says Don't Weaponise Food & Energy; NATO Needs Enemies

President XI Jinping of China warns the US empire against the weaponization of food and energy security.

G20 Opens in Bali; Xi Says Don't Weaponise Food & Energy; NATO Needs Enemies President XI Jinping of China warns the US empire against the weaponization of food and energy security.

Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik Bureau Chief, joins us to discuss the G20 meeting in Bali. President XI Jinping of China warns the US empire against the weaponization of food and energy security. Also, leaders reject a new era of war in a clear rebuke of NATO's war hawks.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Xi is warning that the current conflict between the US and China is not in anyone's interest. Also, the US is looking to send weapons from its military stockpiles to Taiwan.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss the midterm results. The real winner of the midterm elections is the military-industrial complex and its supporters. Also, the US may be looking at its first trillion-dollar military budget as the nation slips further into recession.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss war profiteering. The Reed/Imhoff amendment will open the floodgates for war profiteering. Also, the US condemns Australia for opposing neocon plans to station nuclear weapons in their nation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The FBI has opened an investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. Also, Turkey is arguing that the US is complicit in the terrorist attack in Istanbul.Mnar Adley, founder and editor at MintPress News, joins us to discuss Mintpress News. The editor of Mintpress News is under attack for her work on the Israel-Palestine issue. Also, Wikipedia is changing the antiwar page of Mint Press News.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss Israel and Palestine, and how things will develop between the Netanyahu administration's and Palestine.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the EU and NATO's racist foreign policy. Africa does not want to be a breeding ground for the new cold war. Also, we discuss NATO's view that the EU is a garden with a right to dominate the Global South.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

