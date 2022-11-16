https://sputniknews.com/20221116/busting-corporate-media-myths-about-black-men-and-the-midterms-1104264958.html

Busting Corporate Media Myths About Black Men and the Midterms

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss a proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act which would be incredibly lucrative weapons manufacturers and threaten to escalate US involvement in Ukraine, how it would fundamentally alter the structure of weapons appropriations in Congress and how weapons manufacturers will benefit from it, and the bipartisan unity on spending more money on weapons and destruction instead of providing for the necessities of life, and how a mass movement should organize for peace in Ukraine and against this giveaway to weapons manufacturers.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik News Editor to discuss the ongoing G20 summit and the attempted politicization of the final joint declaration and western attempts to take a stance against Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, how Ukraine is dominating the summit and the diplomacy taking place that may provide breakthroughs on the food crisis caused by the conflict, and the trends in global politics that are being represented at the summit as more and more countries call for diplomacy and peace in Ukraine.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the ongoing fallout from Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and the controversy caused by the revamped Twitter Blue verification service, a lawsuit which alleges that Apple tracks users’ activity in the Apple app store and other Apple apps despite the company’s presentation of itself as a guarantor of privacy, a lawsuit against Microsoft and other tech companies alleging that Microsoft is using open source code without credit to power its GitHub Copilot AI service, and the algorithms which run the city of Washington, DC and how algorithms have been used by the police and been weaponized against residents.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phillip Agnew, co-founder of Black Men Build to discuss the focus and blame on Black men and Black voters in many postmortem conversations on the midterm elections, the harmful narratives which are claimed about Black men and how organizing among Black men takes place, and what issues face Black men and Black people and how capitalism and Black capitalism factor into those issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

