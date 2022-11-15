https://sputniknews.com/20221115/video-fbi-launch-probe-after-united-traveler-sent-flight-attendant-two-passengers-to-hospital-1104136739.html

Video: FBI Launch Probe After United Traveler Sent Flight Attendant, Two Passengers to Hospital

An investigation has been launched by the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration after an incident with an unruly passengers over the weekend saw three individuals hospitalized, including a flight attendant.Law enforcement removed a “disruptive customer” from flight 476 which was bound from San Francisco, California, to Chicago, Illinois, early Sunday after it landed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.Twitter user @PeterKondelis shared a video of the incident to Twitter.A woman with a baby can be heard screaming and then yelling, “Where is it?” As a flight attendant says, “Ma’am, we are landing.” Another person is herd yelling, “Sarah, step back!” A flight attendant is then seen running down the aisle to help her colleague towards the end of the clip.At least three people, including one crew member, were taken to Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago for observation, police and United Airlines said."United Airlines Flight 476, a Boeing 777-200, landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 6 a.m. Sunday after the crew reported an unruly passenger," the FAA said in a statement.No serious injuries were reported, according to United. However the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the police, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.Corliss King, the vice president of the Transportation Union Workers Local 556, was one of six flight attendants who held a news conference on Thursday at Midway Airport to address the issue of passenger abuse that crew members experience on flights. The union-led effort called “Assault Won’t Fly” is urging legislators, regulators and airline executives to offer more protection for crew members in the Protection From Abusive Passengers Act."Those passengers need to have consequences across the industry," said King. "They should be banned from flying on any commercial aircraft for a period of time."In late 2021, US Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a directive for US attorneys to prioritize the prosecution of any federal crimes after a spike in violence and intimidation tactics were reported on commercial flights.

