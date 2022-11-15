https://sputniknews.com/20221115/the-democrats-might-have-a-ftx-problem-1104135089.html
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN asking Russia to pay Ukraine reparations, and the UK PM... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T10:28+0000
2022-11-15T10:28+0000
2022-11-15T10:28+0000
the backstory
ftx
ukraine
adl
cop27 in egypt
radio
g20
russia
cryptocurrency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104134943_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b962c14601a552af62b38c22cf1c3ae0.png
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN asking Russia to pay Ukraine reparations, and the UK PM labeling Russia a ‘rogue state’.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Jeremy Corbyn Being Attacked, The Anti Semitism Accusation Weapon, and Robert MaxwellDavid Tawil -Founder of ProChain Capital | FTX, Who is Sam Bankman-Fried ?, and How Ukraine was Involved in FTXIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about globalists invested in climate change, the G20 summit, and the United Kingdom in financial trouble. Ian commented on the fifty billion pound hole in the British government and the expected spending cuts. Ian talked about the Jeff Epstein scandal and the media avoiding the Israel connections involved with Jeff Epstein.In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the FTX scandal, criminal liability, and Democrat involvement in FTX. David explained the details of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and how FTX is connected to pro sports. David talked about Sam Bankman-Fried and his large donations to the Joe Biden campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104134943_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14096373022bb755f33a34b4d50d69d9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
ftx, ukraine, adl, cop27 in egypt, аудио, radio, g20, russia, cryptocurrency
ftx, ukraine, adl, cop27 in egypt, аудио, radio, g20, russia, cryptocurrency
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN asking Russia to pay Ukraine reparations, and the UK PM labeling Russia a ‘rogue state’.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Jeremy Corbyn Being Attacked, The Anti Semitism Accusation Weapon, and Robert Maxwell
David Tawil -Founder of ProChain Capital | FTX, Who is Sam Bankman-Fried ?, and How Ukraine was Involved in FTX
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about globalists invested in climate change, the G20 summit, and the United Kingdom in financial trouble. Ian commented on the fifty billion pound hole in the British government and the expected spending cuts. Ian talked about the Jeff Epstein scandal and the media avoiding the Israel connections involved with Jeff Epstein.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the FTX scandal, criminal liability, and Democrat involvement in FTX. David explained the details of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and how FTX is connected to pro sports. David talked about Sam Bankman-Fried and his large donations to the Joe Biden campaign.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik