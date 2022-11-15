International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN asking Russia to pay Ukraine reparations, and the UK PM labeling Russia a 'rogue state'.
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN asking Russia to pay Ukraine reparations, and the UK PM labeling Russia a ‘rogue state’.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Jeremy Corbyn Being Attacked, The Anti Semitism Accusation Weapon, and Robert MaxwellDavid Tawil -Founder of ProChain Capital | FTX, Who is Sam Bankman-Fried ?, and How Ukraine was Involved in FTXIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about globalists invested in climate change, the G20 summit, and the United Kingdom in financial trouble. Ian commented on the fifty billion pound hole in the British government and the expected spending cuts. Ian talked about the Jeff Epstein scandal and the media avoiding the Israel connections involved with Jeff Epstein.In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the FTX scandal, criminal liability, and Democrat involvement in FTX. David explained the details of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and how FTX is connected to pro sports. David talked about Sam Bankman-Fried and his large donations to the Joe Biden campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem

10:28 GMT 15.11.2022
The Backstory
The Democrats Might Have a FTX Problem
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN asking Russia to pay Ukraine reparations, and the UK PM labeling Russia a ‘rogue state’.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Jeremy Corbyn Being Attacked, The Anti Semitism Accusation Weapon, and Robert Maxwell
David Tawil -Founder of ProChain Capital | FTX, Who is Sam Bankman-Fried ?, and How Ukraine was Involved in FTX
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about globalists invested in climate change, the G20 summit, and the United Kingdom in financial trouble. Ian commented on the fifty billion pound hole in the British government and the expected spending cuts. Ian talked about the Jeff Epstein scandal and the media avoiding the Israel connections involved with Jeff Epstein.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the FTX scandal, criminal liability, and Democrat involvement in FTX. David explained the details of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and how FTX is connected to pro sports. David talked about Sam Bankman-Fried and his large donations to the Joe Biden campaign.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Заголовок открываемого материала