Lavrov Congratulates Xi on Reelection as Leader of China's Ruling Communist Party

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on reelection as General Secretary of the...

Lavrov, who is representing Russia at the G20 summit in Bali, held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The sides confirmed the tasks that they need to address at the new stage of Russia-China relationships.The Russian foreign minister noted that both countries will be able to "seize new opportunities" to better unlock the potential of bilateral ties. In addition, Lavrov congratulated Wang on his election to China’s Politburo.The 20th National Congress of the CCP took place from October 16-22. The delegates unanimously approved a resolution on the report of the 19th Central Committee of the CCP, a resolution on the report on the work of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and a resolution on amendments to the party charter. The Congress also approved the composition of the 20th Central Committee of the CCP, as well as the new composition of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

