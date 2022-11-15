https://sputniknews.com/20221115/dems-and-right-wing-unite-to-attack-progressives-post-midterms-1104134263.html

Dems and Right Wing Unite to Attack Progressives Post-Midterms

Dems and Right Wing Unite to Attack Progressives Post-Midterms

Biden and Xi Meet At G20 Summit, A Message From Mumia on Leonard Peltier, Bolivian Right-Wing Attempts To Stoke Another Coup

Dems and Right Wing Unite To Attack Progressives Post-Midterms Biden and Xi Meet At G20 Summit, A Message From Mumia on Leonard Peltier, Bolivian Right-Wing Attempts To Stoke Another Coup

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik News Editor to discuss the upcoming G20 economic meetings and the challenges facing the summit because of geopolitical tensions between the world’s largest economies, the first face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping since Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to Taiwan, and the contradictory statements from the Biden administration on Taiwan and US adherence to the One China policy in light of recent US actions threatening China’s sovereignty.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie feature messages from political prisoners Mumia Abu-Jamal and Leonard Peltier on the topic Thanksgiving as activists continue to demand the freedom of Leonard Peltier.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camila Escalante, reporter and founding editor of Kawsachun News to discuss an ongoing labor lockout in Santa Cruz, Bolivia as part of an effort to destabilize the government of Bolivia, the violence committed by the far-right against campesinos and laborers trying to break the lockout and make a living, the connections between these lockouts and the 2019 coup which overthrew the government of Evo Morales, and the anti-democratic vision that the right-wing is attempting to implement and how the government is combating it.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the midterm elections and the attacks launched on progressive politicians by liberal and right-wing forces alike, the ongoing legal battle over the Biden administration’s plan to forgive some student loan debt and how it highlights the failure of the half-measures pushed by the Democratic Party, and the movement for peace and negotiations in Ukraine as the US and NATO continue to escalate the conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

