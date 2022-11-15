https://sputniknews.com/20221115/cop27-congolese-citizens-march-to-become-solution-country--video-1104231980.html

COP27: Congolese Citizens March to Become ‘Solution Country’ – Video

On the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which continues in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, the Congolese delegation organized on Monday a march on the climate topic.The group gathered in front of the conference venue to put pressure on industrialized countries to take responsibility for the most vulnerable nations, AfricaNews reported.They echoed the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries of the Republic of South Africa, Barbara Creecy, who also called on the richest countries to keep their commitments and to give money to the climate cause as soon as possible.Daily WalkThe Congolese have walked along the various stands holding slogans such as "Keep your commitments, the DRC green remains the climate solution to the world," the Congolese Press Agency (ACP) added.They presented the Democratic Republic of Congo as a "solution country" to climate change. The Congolese delegation was also keen to denounce the increased insecurity in the eastern part of the country, which is having a negative impact on the environment, according to Heritier Mpiana, deputy director, cabinet of the vice-prime minister in charge of the environment.The Congolese intend to repeat the silent march every day until the end of COP27, the ACP said.International CooperationThe Congolese government also announced the creation of a DRC-US development working group on November 12 on the sidelines of COP27.Consisting of 20 experts, including 10 Congolese and 10 Americans, the group's objective is to strengthen Congolese leadership on climate issues.

