Ambassador Antonov: Moscow Opposes US Hunting for Russians in Countries Around the World

“As for the arrest or detention of our citizens in third countries, we have repeatedly stated that we categorically oppose the US practice of hunting for Russians in various countries of the world,” Antonov said. “Today I have to admit that the Americans do not stop but continue such activity.”Antonov spoke to the press after he visited Russian citizen Roman Seleznev, who is serving sentences in the US federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.Speaking on Seleznev's detention, Antonov remarked that the conditions the inmate was being subjected to were unacceptable.Antonov explained that in the Federal Prison in Butner in North Carolina, Seleznev does not get any medical care.Moreover, Antonov said, Roman is forced to check in every two hours, they don’t give him work, and they consider him some kind of dangerous criminal who poses a threat."I don't know, I can't tell you what it's about," he noted. "But the conditions of detention there are very difficult, he lost weight, he began to wear glasses, and all this is connected, of course, and is a side effect of taking certain medications which he was prescribed."Antonov went on to say that, obviously, Seleznev is in a very bad state of health, and has a lot of different kinds of illnesses.Antonov added that the Embassy sends Seleznev newspapers and magazines, but books can’t be sent to him."He is grateful for all this, but of course there is not enough normal communication," he said.The Russian ambassador added that he would be brining up Seleznev's treatment in prison during a Tuesday meeting at the White House. Going into the new year, Antonov further noted that he intends to continue visiting compatriots held in US prisons. "As long as we have the energy to arrange such meetings, we will continue to do this," the envoy said.In October, the US Department of Justice charged two oil traders and five Russian citizens, including Artem Uss, son of the governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, with sanctions evasion and money laundering. Artem Uss and Yury Orekhov are accused of using false documents to purchase sensitive US military equipment to provide it to the Russian defense sector. Uss was immediately arrested in Italy. The 40-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.Seleznev was detained by US special services in the Maldives in 2014 and was transferred to the United States. His defense, his father and the Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a kidnapping and a violation of international law. In 2016, Seleznev was convicted of cyber fraud and was sentenced to 27 years in prison the following year.

