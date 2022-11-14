https://sputniknews.com/20221114/switzerland-will-not-supply-weapons-to-ukraine-despite-pressure-swiss-president-says-1104097226.html
Switzerland Will Not Supply Weapons to Ukraine Despite Pressure, Swiss President Says
10:18 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 14.11.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - Switzerland will not supply weapons to Ukraine, nor will the country participate in any other way directly or indirectly in armed conflicts, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told Sputnik on Monday.
"Neither during the First World War, nor even during the Second, we exported weapons. We will not export weapons, we will not directly or indirectly participate in a military conflict, either in terms of weapons or in terms of our troops, either in Ukraine, Russia, or anywhere else in the world," Cassis told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.
The president added that the pressure his country has been facing in this regard is persistent.
Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms supplies from the third countries to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces. Also, Moscow has slammed the West's hypocrisy, saying that the US and its allies in NATO have been pumping Ukraine with weapons but insisted they were not a party to the conflict
