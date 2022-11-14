LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Hit School in LPR With HIMARS

Kiev Revokes Work Permits of Foreign Journalists Over Broadcasting From Kherson - Reports

Ukrainian authorities have revoked accreditation of at least six journalists, including CNN and Sky News, for reporting from Kherson, Ukrainian press reported, citing sources.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a number of foreign media representatives had their work permits revoked and press cards invalidated for covering the situation in the city of Kherson despite the ban on information activities in the region.

At the same time, sources were cited as saying that film crews from public Ukrainian broadcasters, such as Hromadske, and the official channel of the Ukrainian parliament, Rada, also operated in Kherson, but were not affected by the ban.