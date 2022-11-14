International
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-hit-school-in-lpr-with-himars-1104087762.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Hit School in LPR With HIMARS
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Hit School in LPR With HIMARS
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, in order to stop an eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass after... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
donbass
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Hit School in LPR With HIMARS

07:22 GMT 14.11.2022
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, in order to stop an eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass after Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for assistance.
Over the past month, Russian military have been targeting Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which was carried out by Kiev's special services.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 1 November that around 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:00 GMT 14.11.2022
Austrian Foreign Minister Says Option for Negotiations Between Moscow and Kiev Should Remain Available
07:47 GMT 14.11.2022
Kiev Revokes Work Permits of Foreign Journalists Over Broadcasting From Kherson - Reports
Ukrainian authorities have revoked accreditation of at least six journalists, including CNN and Sky News, for reporting from Kherson, Ukrainian press reported, citing sources.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a number of foreign media representatives had their work permits revoked and press cards invalidated for covering the situation in the city of Kherson despite the ban on information activities in the region.
At the same time, sources were cited as saying that film crews from public Ukrainian broadcasters, such as Hromadske, and the official channel of the Ukrainian parliament, Rada, also operated in Kherson, but were not affected by the ban.
07:44 GMT 14.11.2022
Macron Calls for Increased Diplomatic Efforts So That Parties to Conflict in Ukraine Sit Down at Negotiating Table
07:44 GMT 14.11.2022
07:43 GMT 14.11.2022
Air Raid Alert Declared in Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov Regions of Ukraine
ir raid warnings have been issued in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, data from the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed on Monday.
According to the map, the first warning was announced in the Poltava region, and a few minutes later, in the other two regions.
07:29 GMT 14.11.2022
Ukraine Targets Donetsk With Grad Rockets
