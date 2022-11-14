https://sputniknews.com/20221114/monkey-gets-lift-from-cat-video-of-their-cute-friendship-wows-the-internet-1104105748.html
Monkey Gets Lift From Cat, Video of Their Cute Friendship Wows the Internet
A video of a monkey hitching a ride on a cat's back is currently going viral on Twitter. In the footage, a cat can be seen wandering the streets along with her friend, a squirrel monkey, who is sitting on her back.Their cute friendship has left the netizens in 'aww'. Since being shared hours ago, the video has garnered over 1.1 million views and more than 65K likes."That's what best buds do. They carry each other," a Twitter user commented on the video."How cute is that!" a second added."When the nanny takes her charge for an outing," a third said, describing the situation."The cat is actually being super cautious and defensive, like it's trying to protect its own kitten. It really adopted lil monkey," a fourth summed up.
