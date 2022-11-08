https://sputniknews.com/20221108/drink-liquor-smoke-weed-indian-politicians-water-conservation-advice-riles-netizens-1103876123.html

'Drink Liquor, Smoke Weed': Indian Politician's Water Conservation Advice Riles Netizens

'Drink Liquor, Smoke Weed': Indian Politician's Water Conservation Advice Riles Netizens

Indian lawmaker Janardan Mishra is known for making controversial statements and performing bizarre acts in public. Earlier this year, he was mocked for... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T07:13+0000

2022-11-08T07:13+0000

2022-11-08T07:13+0000

india

madhya pradesh

water conservation

water

water

district

remarks

comments

viral video

netizens

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103878997_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_909b4fc3dd182d3554c4ed55d0671b1c.jpg

The Indian Parliamentarian from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh state, Janardan Mishra, has raised many eyebrows with his unusual tips for water conservation. Speaking during a water conservation workshop, the politician stated that since water has become scarce in some places, efforts must be taken to prevent unnecessary usage. Although the workshop was organized on Sunday, the video of the incident only emerged on Tuesday and is currently going viral on social media. The bizarre remarks have led some netizens to critique him, with many questioning his intellect and others asking him to "retire" from public service."Amazing speech. It's not about which POLITICAL Party he is from, it's about WHO ALL VOTED FOR HIM!! Well done just to those citizens who voted for such individuals," a Twitter user wrote."They need to have many more dumb followers for them forever, for that reason they will encourage this and more!!" another added."Instead of lecturing people, use cloud seeding technology like Dubai to solve the water problem," a third concluded.

madhya pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

janardan mishra, water conservation india, madhya pradesh, drink liquor, smoke weed,