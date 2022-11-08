https://sputniknews.com/20221108/drink-liquor-smoke-weed-indian-politicians-water-conservation-advice-riles-netizens-1103876123.html
'Drink Liquor, Smoke Weed': Indian Politician's Water Conservation Advice Riles Netizens
Indian lawmaker Janardan Mishra is known for making controversial statements and performing bizarre acts in public. Earlier this year, he was mocked for cleaning a toilet at an educational institution with his bare hands.
The Indian Parliamentarian from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh state, Janardan Mishra, has raised many eyebrows with his unusual tips for water conservation.
Speaking during a water conservation workshop, the politician stated that since water has become scarce in some places, efforts must be taken to prevent unnecessary usage.
But he went on to add: "... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water."
Although the workshop was organized on Sunday, the video of the incident only emerged on Tuesday and is currently going viral on social media.
The bizarre remarks have led some netizens
to critique him, with many questioning his intellect and others asking him to "retire" from public service.
"Amazing speech. It's not about which POLITICAL Party
he is from, it's about WHO ALL VOTED FOR HIM!! Well done just to those citizens who voted for such individuals," a Twitter user wrote.
"They need to have many more dumb followers for them forever, for that reason they will encourage this and more!!" another added.
"Instead of lecturing people, use cloud seeding technology like Dubai to solve the water problem," a third concluded.