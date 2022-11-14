LIVE UPDATES: World Leaders Gather on Sidelines of Upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia

G20 (Group of 20) is intergovernmental forum of the biggest world economies: 19 nations and the European Union.
Multiple world leaders arrived at the Indonesian island of Bali in order to participate in the upcoming summit: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the event, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is preparing a press conference ahead of the grand opening.
13:04 GMT 14.11.2022
Biden and Xi End Meeting After Three Hours of Talks
12:09 GMT 14.11.2022
Indonesian Leader Asks Europe to ‘Show Flexibility’ to Adopt Joint Statement at G20 Summit
Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the European Commission and the G7 countries on Monday to "show flexibility" and support Indonesia so that this week's G20 summit ends with a joint statement.
"I want the concrete results of the G20 work, which the world is now waiting for, to be achieved," Widodo said at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to media.
12:08 GMT 14.11.2022
UN Secretary-General Holds Press Conference Ahead of G20 Summit in Bali