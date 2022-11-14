Biden 'Absolutely Believes' There is No Need for New Cold War With China
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Monday after his first face-to-face presidential summit with China's Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali. Following the meeting, he claimed that there need not be a new cold war with China.
“I absolutely believe there need not be a new cold war,” Biden told reporters after the talks.
He also expressed confidence that Beijing has no intention to invade Taiwan.
“I do not think there is any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan,” Biden added.
The US president also noted that China has an obligation to try to make it clear to North Korea that they should not engage in long-range missile tests.
"I've made it clear to [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] that China has an obligation to try to make it clear to North Korea that they shouldn't engage in long-range tests", he added.
The two presidents spoke candidly about priorities and intentions across a range of issues, the White House said in a readout addressing the meeting. According to Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a trip to China in order to follow up on the Biden-Xi discussions.
The White House also said that Biden raised concerns about China’s "coercive" actions toward Taiwan - as well as about Chinese human rights, particularly in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.
“[Biden] raised US objections to the PRC’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, and jeopardize global prosperity,” the readout added.
The meeting became the first in-person summit for Xi and Biden since the start of the latter's term, although they have previously spoken over the phone and via video link.
Their talks came amid sour relations between Washington and Beijing, with additional tensions mounting earlier this year due to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.