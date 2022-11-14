https://sputniknews.com/20221114/indian-chief-of-army-staff-to-discuss-defense-cooperation-in-france-1104091824.html

Indian Chief of Army Staff to Discuss Defense Cooperation in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Manoj Pande will discuss strengthening of defense cooperation between the country and France...

Pande is scheduled to visit military training facilities in Ecole Militaire, Paris, as well as in the southern French commune of Draguignan.India and France have a long history of military cooperation. Since the early 2000’s India and France have been holding a series of joint military exercises including Garuda air force exercises and Varuna naval exercises, as well as talks on counter-terrorism and defense.Under the agreement of 2018, India and France can use each other's naval bases. That year, the countries also signed military contracts worth $16 billion, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called France one of his country's most reliable defense allies.

