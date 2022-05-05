https://sputniknews.com/20220505/india-france-to-strengthen-ties-as-macron-warns-about-consequences-of-ukraine-conflict-in-asia-1095280178.html

India, France to Strengthen Ties as Macron Warns About 'Consequences' of Ukraine Conflict in Asia

India, France to Strengthen Ties as Macron Warns About 'Consequences' of Ukraine Conflict in Asia

India’s neutral stance on Ukraine served as a major focus of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-nation trip, which involved visits to Germany, Denmark... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T07:05+0000

2022-05-05T07:05+0000

2022-05-05T07:05+0000

situation in ukraine

india

france

russia

ukraine

eu

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

narendra modi

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095280975_0:102:3072:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_f968cbc8a0528631413b69dd1fe230c9.jpg

India and France on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to a “free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific”, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met for a summit meeting at Elysée Palace during the final leg of the Indian leader’s three-nation European tour.A joint statement released after the Modi-Macron meeting pledged both the government’s commitment to “international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and a region free from coercion, tensions and conflicts” in the Asia-Pacific region.Furthermore, both nations said that they would continue to develop “new partnerships” with “like-minded countries” in the Asia-Pacific region in order to advance their shared agenda.Both governments have also said that they would “deepen” cooperation in enhancing cyber-security as well as in the domain of counter-terrorism in the Asia-Pacific region.Since the eruption of the conflict in Ukraine, fears have been expressed by European leaders about the possibility of Beijing mounting an offensive to take over Taiwan, which it considers a renegade Chinese province. Europe's comparisons have been flatly rejected by Beijing, which maintains that Taiwan is an “inalienable” part of China.Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has also stated that linking the Ukraine crisis to the 'Taiwan theatre' isn't actually a feasible comparison.During a visit to India in March, American Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh said that New Delhi must not count on Moscow’s support if China invaded Indian territory.During their summit-level meeting, the two leaders did acknowledge the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine on “global food security” as well as nutrition.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, geared at the “demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of Ukraine.The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has been accused by Moscow of flouting its previous commitments to not expand the military alliance to the Russia’s border, against the backdrop of NATO incorporating new members in eastern Europe in five different phases since 1990.India-France Defence Ties ‘In Line’ With New Delhi’s Policy, Says Foreign SecretarySecurity collaboration between India and France in the Indian Ocean and the wider Asia-Pacific region was a major focus of talks between Modi and Macron.At a press briefing detailing the outcomes of bilateral talks, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters that France and India are working towards the “co-development, co-designing and co-manufacturing” of advanced defence equipment and platforms in India.India has sourced 36 multirole, 4.5-generation Rafale fighter jets from France as part of a 2016-era inter-governmental arrangement priced at nearly $8.7 billion.France’s Naval Group last month also announced the launch of the sixth and last Scorpene-class submarine jointly developed with India’s Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders’ Limited under a 2005 deal involving the transfer of technology from France to India.

https://sputniknews.com/20220426/taiwan-to-use-ukraine-conflict-plot-in-upcoming-military-exercise-reports-say-1095072983.html

india

france

ukraine

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

germany

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, france, russia, ukraine, eu, asia-pacific, indo-pacific, narendra modi, emmanuel macron, germany, china, taiwan, us